Mystery of mother who died at the ER is solved 32 years later when her brother saw the body on TV

When a mother went to a hospital and never came back, her children went on a mission to find the answer, but it wasn’t until 30 years later that they discovered what had happened to their mother.

Myrtle Brown went missing at age 35, in 1990 while visiting her friends in New York; her fate remained unknown until her brother Robert Brown had a chance encounter on a TV special about unidentified bodies.

The more than three-decade cold case was resolved by a chance encounter with a news outlet, but prior to the TV segment, the Brown family suffered for 32 years, constantly agonizing over where their mother might be.

Robert (pictured left with Myrtle’s daughter Eboney) thought the identified woman he saw on TV was his sister and called the cold case team who revealed it wasn’t her

While Myrtle was visiting friends in New York, her wallet, containing her epilepsy medication, was stolen

After her wallet was stolen, she called daughter Eboney Brown, who was 13 at the time, and the rest of her family to explain what had happened and to let them know she was on her way to King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get her. to supplement medications.

In an interview with NBCsaid Eboney, “She ended up going alone and that was the last minute, you know, we heard of her once.”

Mrytle’s family searched high and low for her, visiting local police stations and hospitals, but could never find their mother.

“I never thought she’d died.

“I thought maybe she just wanted something different, maybe, out of life. I didn’t know, to be honest, I was just confused and sad,” her daughter said.

The family wondered what became of their loved one for 32 years, until one day Robert turned on the TV and started watching NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

At the time, there was a special on cold cases and it discussed the team of people investigating these unsolved mysteries stretching back decades.

One of the team members was Dr. Angela Soler, deputy director of forensic anthropology, said the team managed nearly 1,250 cases of unidentified individuals.

The cold case team set to work, searching through two weeks of records of unidentified cases over a two-month period (Myrtle pictured along with her family)

Robert and Eboney revealed that their beloved sister and mother last told them she was going to the hospital to refill her epilepsy medication after her wallet was stolen

While watching, Robert spotted a missing person poster image of a facial reconstruction, a tool the cold case team used to recreate facial structure and features with a clay model to grab the attention of those watching.

“I saw a young lady who may or may not be my sister.

“And I said to myself, ‘Wow, I wonder if that could be her,'” Robert told NBC.

Two days after the clip aired, Robert and his wife called the coroner’s office hoping to find his sister.

Although the woman Robert saw was not his sister, Soler and her team had everything they needed to get to work revealing the truth about what happened to Myrtle.

Soler said, “I looked at the reconstruction and noticed, okay, I’m probably looking for a middle-aged black woman.

“It all matched what the family told us, and we were also told she was missing in May 1990. So I knew exactly where to start looking.’

Soler has reviewed more than two weeks of records labeled “unverified unknowns” in a span of two months.

She began her search by looking at the death dates of May 1, 1990, until she reached a person who had died on May 17, 1990.

“In this case, the contextual information included the date she died.

“She died in Brooklyn, which matched the family who told me she was receiving medical care in Brooklyn.

“She had a suspected name that matched, a suspected birth date that matched, and the family had provided some medical information about their missing loved one that also matched what was on the file,” Soler revealed to NBC.

32 years after Myrtle Brown went missing, her brother and daughter Eboney Brown received a call that they had found a match (Myrtle photo)

The Brown family found out their mother died of a seizure while waiting for a hospital emergency room, but was finally at peace after all the questions

The Brown family was able to hold a virtual memorial for Myrtle (pictured) and noted that they were grateful to Soler for helping solve the mystery of their beloved sister and mother

Soler called Robert and told him the news he had been waiting for for more than three decades.

Soler explained to Robert and Eboney that she believed they had found his sister and her mother.

Eboney asked for a photo of the deceased to confirm whether it was Myrtle or not.

And although it took Robert a second to realize it was Myrtle, Eboney knew right away and felt like she had been transported back in time.

“As soon as I saw the picture… just, you know, you knew it was her,” Eboney said.

The family then finally learned the truth about what had happened to Myrtle.

Myrtle was never admitted to King’s County Hospital, but the Robert and Eboney learned that she had waited for the emergency and had a seizure and died.

Myrtle had only given the hospital her name and date of birth.

The Brown family was able to hold a virtual memorial for Myrtle and noted that they were finally at peace after discovering what had happened.

And while the recreation Robert saw wasn’t Myrtle, Soler said it highlights the importance of people stepping forward and encouraging other families to do the same.

“While in the end it wasn’t the person the recreation was based on, it helped us solve a case.

“It made a difference. And that’s the whole point is … to get people to stop and think for a moment and go on and call us,” she said.