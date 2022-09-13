Mystery of missing Owami Davies as British FBI joins the hunt

The National Crime Agency has joined the desperate search for a missing student nurse – while the mystery surrounding her sudden disappearance six weeks ago remains.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen on London Road in Croydon, south London, walking towards Norbury around 12:30pm on July 7.

The latest sighting was three days after the Kings College student left her family home in Grays, Essex, on July 4.

But she has not been since amid growing concerns for her well-being, as the National Crime Agency (NCA) has now joined the missing persons case and is searching six reported sightings of her.

A statement said last night: “Specialists from the NCA’s Major Crime Investigative Support Command are assisting this investigation led by the Metropolitan Police.

“Contact them if you have any information to help track down Owami Davies.”

The Met has also revealed she may have been spotted in Croydon “in the days since she was last seen” and says she is still “in the area and in need of help.”

CCTV footage released by police as of July 7 shows Owami wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt, light gray sweatpants and slider shoes. She also had a white handbag over her shoulder.

Agents downloaded approximately 50,000 hours of CCTV footage and viewed 10,000 hours of footage to verify the sightings.

Owami Davies, 24, has been missing since she left her family home in Grays, Essex, on July 4 – more than six weeks ago

The Kings College nursing student was said to be ‘very happy’ and after graduating had found a job at Guy’s and St Thomas’s health trust in London.

But despite the case being treated as a missing persons investigation, specialized crime officers are investigating the disappearance.

In the course of the investigation, five people were arrested and released.

Two men, 27 and 23 from Croydon, were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder.

Three more men – 23, 27 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

The men have been released on bail until September, police said.

Owami was said to have been “very lucky” and had about two months left to complete her nursing degree at Kings College.

After graduating, she found a job at Guy’s and St Thomas’s health trust in London.

The student had worked in the ER during the Covid pandemic and was interested in disease research.

The pastors of Guy’s and St Thomas’ and Kings College London held a service for Owami today.

The hospital’s confidant said: “We are shocked by the disappearance of our colleague and encourage anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

Owami disappeared from the family home, where she lives with her mother and brothers, in Grays on July 4.

She was then seen in the early hours of July 7 walking along Derby Road, West Croydon – more than 45 miles from her home.

An unconfirmed sighting was then reported to police near nearby Clarendon Road around 7am that same day.

The latest confirmed was that Owami was walking along London Road in Croydon on July 7 at around 12:30 pm, heading towards Norbury.

But no further photos or footage have been released in more than a month since those CCTV footage in Croydon.

Owami did not contact her family or come to work during her disappearance.

Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said yesterday: “The search for Owami Davies continues, and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV searches to locate and locate her.

“I just want to remind people that even though Specialist Crime detectives are investigating, this remains a missing person.

“Obviously we are very concerned for Owami’s well-being and she may be around and in need of assistance.

“We have reports that anyone of Owami’s description has been seen in the Croydon area in the days since she was last seen on CCTV and we sincerely hope we find her safe and sound.”

Mr Penney has urged people to look at the photos of the missing student to see if they remember seeing her in the area.

Detectives previously called on the driver of a white van parked in Derby Road when Owami last came forward.

She and a man were crossing the road just as the van stopped.

And her mother, Nicol Davies, 46, has repeatedly made emotional appeals to help find her daughter.

She said, “Obviously someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there has heard something.

“I beg, I ask for the help of the public, of the people, to say if you know, if you’ve heard her or seen her, if she’s passed you by, please speak up.

“All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or know where she is.”

She continued: ‘I sit here as a desperate mother at the mercy of anyone who knows or has heard anything to help me find my baby, that’s all I ask, just help her find.

“Or her, if she’s out there and hears this, to please come home. We miss her so much, her brothers and I miss her, need her.

“We’re not complete, we just want her to come home and again, if she’s listening, she needs to know she’s not in trouble.”

Dave Stringer, the Chief Inspector of the Commander of the Southern Territory, assured the community that they are doing everything they can to help find the young woman.

He said: “We understand the real fear currently being felt in our community and we have additional officers on patrol to reassure you.

“Please take the opportunity to talk to these officials about your concerns, they are here to help and answer any questions you may have.

“Finally, I want to thank everyone who helped us and helped us find Owami.

“We appreciate the excellent support we have received from both our community and our partners.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance and has received support from the National Crime Agency.

Five people arrested so far in connection with the investigation have been released on bail.

Anyone with information can call the police on 020 8721 4622, or remain anonymous on 0800 555111 or online.