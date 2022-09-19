Mystery of female squirting solved

It’s a female sexual phenomenon that has baffled experts for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

Still, scientists may have finally answered one of the biggest questions surrounding ‘spraying’.

The fluid that squirts out during an orgasm comes from the bladder, which means it’s mostly urine.

Still, the expelled fluid isn’t completely urine — it can contain female ejaculation, an experiment found.

The bizarre study, conducted in Japan, saw five women climax in a laboratory, either through sex with their partner or masturbation.

All of the volunteers who were in their 30s, 40s or 50s were able to spray.

They had a water-based solution dyed blue injected into their bladder so the researchers could track the fluid during their orgasm.

Just before the spraying ‘began’, the Miyabi Urogyne Clinic team entered the room to capture the emissions in a cup. They admitted it was ‘difficult’.

‘All the injected fluids were blue,’ said Dr. Miyabi Inoue and colleagues.

Dr. Jessica Påfs, a sexologist based at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, said: “This confirms that squirts appear to originate from the bladder.”

But she told NewScientist that there were ‘still so many questions’ to be answered.

She added: ‘Does the liquid have the same composition as urine? And why is it that some women expel this fluid and others do not?’

Four women involved in the study also experienced ‘female ejaculation’, a sensation that was different from the process of injecting oneself.

Squirting refers to the involuntary expulsion of a fluid ‘as clear as water’ and enough to make some women feel like they’ve wet themselves.

In contrast, female ejaculate is a thicker, milky substance that is secreted in much smaller quantities.

Both are different from the lubricating fluid released during arousal that the vagina naturally oozes in anticipation of intercourse.

Female ejaculate contained prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the walnut-sized male organ responsible for turning sperm into fluid.

Although women do not have an actual prostate, they do have tissue nicknamed the ‘female prostate’. Skene’s gland, located near the urethra, is believed to release the substance.

It is for this reason that the researchers could not explicitly say that the spray fluid was 100 percent urine.

Instead, the results suggest that the ejaculate is produced at the same time as the urine is ejected – with both mixing together in the urethra.

The results, published in International Journal of Urologyconfirming the prevailing theory that sputum is mainly watered-down urine.

For decades, the theory that squirts are just urine has proven controversial. Some women insist that it neither tastes nor smells the same.

The fluid is typically clear, unlike the yellowish tinge of urine. It is also said to have a sweet taste.

Yet no other organ known to scientists was capable of holding as much fluid as the bladder, meaning it was always the likely culprit.

One theory as to why squirting occurs is that the muscles of the urethra relax as a woman orgasms, making it difficult for her to hold urine.

However, the team behind the new study insisted that this does not mean it is urinary incontinence.

None of the women in the new study had any history of incontinence.

For now, the exact science behind spraying, first described 2,000 years ago by Aristotle, is a mystery.

One of the largest studies on the subject, published in 2014, effectively concluded that squirting was ‘essentially the involuntary emission of urine during sexual activity’.

To test the theory, seven women who claimed to regularly ejaculate during sex were asked to urinate. Pelvic ultrasound scans were performed to check their bladders were empty before they were asked to squirt in the name of science.

To check whether their bladders remained empty, they were scanned again moments before they climaxed. It revealed that their organs had been replenished.

The women underwent a final scan moments after they climaxed.

It showed their bladders had ’emptied again’ moments after they squirted, according to findings revealed in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Although they concluded that it was primarily urine, the team from Hopital Privé de Parly 2 on the outskirts of Paris accepted that there was often a ‘marginal’ amount of ‘prostatic secretion’.

British porn was even temporarily banned from showing female ejaculation because of the urine issue, making it ‘obscene’ according to British rules.

Only a fraction of women are able to squirt, and estimates suggest as few as 5 percent have the ability.

Videos online promise to teach women how to learn the technique, offering step-by-step tutorials.