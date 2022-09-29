‘Mystery gene’ matures the skeleton of the cell

Microscopy image of actin. (Actin is yellow, nucleus is blue). Credit: Peter Haarh, Netherlands Cancer Institute



“I’m a professional needle in a haystack,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at detecting proteins and genes that other people have not found, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for 40 years. .

His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again succeeded in detecting one of these ‘mysterious genes’, the gene that creates the final form of the protein actin, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.

Cell biologists are very interested in actin because actin – a protein from which we produce more than 100 kilograms during our lifetime – is a main component of the cellular skeleton and one of the most abundant molecules in a cell. It is abundant in every cell type and has many purposes: it shapes the cell and makes it stronger, it plays an important role in cell division, it can propel cells and it gives strength to our muscles.

People with defective actin proteins often suffer from muscle disease. Much is known about the function of actin, but how is the final form of this important protein made and which gene is behind it? “We didn’t know,” says Brummelkamp, ​​whose mission is to figure out the function of our genes.

Genetics in haploid human cells

Over the course of his career, Brummelkamp has developed a number of unique methods with which he was the first to inactivate genes on a large scale twenty years ago for his genetic research in human cells. “You can’t cross people like fruit flies and see what happens.”

Since 2009, Brummelkamp and his team have been using haploid cells — cells that contain only one copy of each gene instead of two (one from your father and one from your mother). While this combination of two genes forms the basis of our entire existence, it also creates unwanted noise when conducting a genetic experiment, because mutations usually occur in only one version of a gene (for example, your father’s) and not in the other. .

Together with other researchers, Brummelkamp uses this versatile method to find the genetic causes of certain disorders. He has already shown how the Ebola virus and a number of other viruses, as well as certain forms of chemotherapy, manage to enter a cell. He also investigated why cancer cells are resistant to certain types of therapy and discovered a protein found in cancer cells that acts as a brake on the immune system. This time he went in search of a gene that makes actin mature – and with it the skeleton of the cell.

Looking for scissors

Before a protein is completely “finished” – or mature, as the researchers describe it in: Science-and can fully fulfill its function in the cell, it usually first has to be stripped of a specific amino acid. This amino acid is then cut from a protein with molecular scissors. This is also what happens with actin. It was known on which side of the actin the amino acid in question was cut off. However, no one managed to find the enzyme that acts like scissors in this process.

Peter Haahr, a postdoc in Brummelkamp’s group, worked on the following experiment: First, he caused random mutations (errors) in random haploid cells. He then selected the cells containing the immature actin by adding a fluorescently labeled antibody to his cells that matched exactly where the amino acid was cut off. As a third and final step, he investigated which gene mutated after this process.

They called it ‘ACTMAP’

Then came the “eureka” moment: Haahr had tracked down the molecular scissors that cut the essential amino acid from actin. Those scissors turned out to be controlled by a gene with a previously unknown function; one that no researcher has ever worked with. This means that the researchers were able to name the gene themselves and arrived at ACTMAP (ACTin MAturation Protease).

To test whether a lack of ACTMAP leads to problems in living beings, they switched off the gene in mice. They noted that, as expected, the actin in the cell skeleton of these mice remained unfinished. They were surprised to find that the mice survived but suffered from muscle weakness. The researchers conducted this study together with scientists from VU Amsterdam.

ACTMAP is not the first mysterious gene discovered by Brummelkamp that plays a role in the function of our cell skeleton. Using the same method, his group has in recent years been able to detect three unknown molecular scissors that cut an amino acid from tubulin, the other main component of the cell skeleton. These scissors allow tubulin to perform its dynamic functions well in the cell. The last scissors (MATCAP) were discovered and described in Science this year. Brummelkamp was able to arrive at actin through this earlier work on the cell skeleton.

Mission: Map all 23,000 genes

“Unfortunately, our new discovery about actin doesn’t tell us how to cure certain muscle disorders,” says Thijn Brummelkamp. “But we have provided new fundamental knowledge about the cellular skeleton that may be useful to others later on.”

What’s more, Brummelkamp, ​​whose mission it is to one day map the function of all our 23,000 genes, could cross yet another gene off his gargantuan list. After all, we don’t know what half of our genes do, so we can’t intervene if something goes wrong.

More information:

Peter Haahr et al, Actin maturation requires the ACTMAP/C19orf54 protease, Science (2022). Peter Haahr et al, Actin maturation requires the ACTMAP/C19orf54 protease,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abq5082

