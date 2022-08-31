Mystery brunette pictured with Leo is married to Gaddafi henchman’s grandson

A mysterious 22-year-old was caught at a party with Leonardo DiCaprio in St. Tropez around the same time she started using her maiden name after the divorce from her husband – whose grandfather was Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s accomplice.

DailyMail.com can reveal that Maria Beregova flew to the south of France after breaking up with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30.

The Russian gorgeous model went back to her maiden name Beregova during the trip, where she was caught with Leo, 47.

Her former wife Abdelhafid, who runs a real estate and fashion empire in Monaco, is the grandson of the interior minister and loyalist servant to the ruthless despot Gaddafi.

Massoud Abdelhafid has been labeled the ‘right-hand man’ and ‘walking encyclopedia’ of Libyan dictator Gaddafi.

After Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, Massoud senior fled to Cairo, where he is said to have died of an illness in 2015.

It comes after the Titanic star’s shock split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, after four years of dating.

She was caught with the stars aboard a luxury yacht in St Tropez, in the south of France, wearing a skimpy black mini dress in July

Bergegova smiled at her phone when she was on the expensive ship earlier this year. She showed off her sleek haircut and accented it with statement silver earrings

The model has also shared several photos of herself posing on and in front of private jets — something eco-warrior Leo might disapprove of

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, first met Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

Beregova posted several beautiful photos aboard the boat in Saint Tropez, showing off her luxurious room at Villa Belrose in July.

She was caught wearing a $150 Noma Kamali skimpy black halterneck mini dress paired with Mach & Mach $1,100 diamond silver pumps.

Beregova stepped a little behind the stars as they boarded the luxury boat, flaunting her figure as she pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

It is unclear when the divorce was agreed with her husband and whether a settlement was reached, but it is believed to have been finalized in Monaco, where the couple lived.

Beregova showed off her flawless figure as she walked to the boat in a black halterneck mini dress. She joined some of the other friends’ stars on the luxury yacht

Stunning Beregova jets around the world for various fashion brands, and has worked closely with Chanel, calling herself a ‘golden Barbie’ at one of their events

She follows the Titanic star on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her account back.

The actor, 47, opted for a low-key look during the outing and donned a royal blue shirt for the outing, which he paired with dark jeans.

Leonardo seemingly kept a low profile on the celebrity hot spot thanks to a black baseball cap, but was surrounded by a large group of friends when they returned in the early hours.

The Titanic star wore the top open at the neck, showing glimpses of his bare chest and simple silver chain.

Beregova and Di Caprio did not immediately respond when contacted for comment by DailyMail.com.

The Academy Award winner “peacefully” broke up with his much younger girlfriend Morrone and ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source told The Sun on Tuesday.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

Leo stepped out in New York in white ankle socks and a pair of black sneakers as he spent time with his friends after news of his split from Morrone was announced yesterday

She never misses an opportunity to show off her fantastic figure. She is currently following the Titanic star on Instagram, but he is not following her back

Beregova posted several beautiful photos on board the boat in Saint Tropez, also showing off her luxurious room at Villa Belrose

Leonardo and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, ended their relationship earlier this summer after five years together, a source told The Sun on Tuesday; Camila and Leo seen in 2019 in Manhattan

His old friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions and Leonardo remained friends with the family.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, although representatives of both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and later in the year they were seen with PDA at Coachella.

Throughout 2022, the two were seen affectionate, and DiCaprio was even seen with the dogs Camila raised on solo walks.

In June, the Wolf Of Wall Street star was pictured on a beach outing with his father and Al Pacino, whom Camila considers her stepfather even after his divorce from her mother.

Now, Camila appears to have joined Leo’s ex-girlfriends, none of whom are known to have the actor over the age of 25, following her 25th birthday in June.