Mystery blonde, 25, sitting with Raiders owner is a Vegas dancer

The mysterious blonde spotted next to Raiders owner Mark Davis at an NFL game has been identified as a Vegas Cirque du Soleil dancer.

Hayden Hopkins, 25, was seen on camera on Dec. 4 next to Davis, 47, in the VIP section of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Social media fanatics were determined to uncover Hopkin’s identity after a photo of the two went viral on Twitter. The 25-year-old dancer also posted a photo from her seat, but later claimed she was only friends with Davis.

‘M.D [Mark Davis] is a legend,” she told a social media commenter. ‘He’s my neighbour/friend. Fun game.’

Hopkins responded to a fan asking about her relationship with Davis and she said the two were friends

The Vegas dancer hails from Seattle, Washington, but has lived in Vegas since 2017, when she took on the role of ‘La Belle’ in Treasure Island Cirque Du Soleil’s Mystere.

Before settling in Vegas, she won national dance titles and lived in New York City to earn her bachelor’s degree in dance.

Hopkins performed alongside singer Jason Derulo and appeared on Good Morning America.

She was also seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live dancing in the role of ‘La Belle’.

Hopkins memorialized the performance multiple times on social media, showing off her little blue outfit and flexibility.

Hopkins moved to Vegas in 2017 to take on the role on Treasure Island

She has been spotted as her Vegas character on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Pictured above, she’s in her dressing room, getting ready to perform on Kimmel’s show

When she’s not flaunting her dancing life, Hopkins often posts photos of her slim figure in bikinis

The dancer has about 214,000 followers on Instagram

When she’s not posting about her latest dance moves or showing off her flexibility, she’s often flaunting her slim figure in bikini photos.

She posted a video of her dancing on the Treasure Island stage and preparing for a Tuesday night performance.

Davis owns the Raiders and is spotted on the field or in the stands

The Raiders had a rough month last month and were on a losing streak.

Davis had publicly supported his head coach Josh McDaniels after one of the Raiders’ losses to Indianapolis in November.

It marked another loss in a thrilling game for the Raiders that saw starting quarterback Derek Carr get emotional as he spoke to reporters following the game.

However, Davis stood up for his coach when he insisted McDaniels was doing a “fantastic” job despite the humiliating loss.

“As far as Josh is concerned, I have no problems,” Davis said. ‘I’m getting to know him better and better. When you sign someone into a contract, don’t you expect them to honor the contract?’

‘I love Josh. I think he’s doing great. You have to see where we come from and where we’re going.’