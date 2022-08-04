Mystery as Sarah Ferguson buys £5M Mayfair home after pleading poverty

The Duchess of York has bought a £5million luxury property in the heart of Mayfair – London’s most exclusive area – despite previously describing herself as ‘constantly on the brink of financial bankruptcy’ and ‘little understanding’ has money.

Sarah Ferguson, 62, is said to have bought the bijou terrace from her boyfriend the Duke of Westminster, 31, who became one of Britain’s richest people when he bought his father’s £10 billion fortune and his own empire in 2016. Grosvenor inherited. good friend of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The £5million Mayfair house would be seen as an investment opportunity for her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie – but for now it is Fergie’s only home in London amid questions about where she could have found the money.

Once two flats which have now been converted into a house and formed part of Grosvenor Estates’ mammoth portfolio, have now been handed over to the Duchess, who spends most of her time with her ex-husband at his grace-and-favour home – the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Her new home purchase came despite her repeated complaints of financial difficulties in recent years, describing herself as “constantly on the brink of financial bankruptcy” in a 2010 US TV interview. She also admitted to having “little knowledge” about money.

Most of her income probably comes from her books. Her first bodice ripper topped the bestseller charts last year—despite critics calling it a sex-less “slog.” Critics labeled the book “boring,” but initially sold 1,000 copies a week when it was released.

A spokesperson for her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who has faced financial difficulties of his own after settling the £12 million case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, said he was not personally involved in the purchase. The Duke and Duchess of York have also tried to sell their £17.5 million Verbier ski chalet, but this has been held up by legal difficulties.

Fergie and Andrew currently reside at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, owned by the Queen, 96, who lives in the nearby castle.

Sources told the sun the new property in Mayfair is considered “a long-term investment for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie”, describing it as ‘picturesque’ and in ‘one of the smartest areas in London’.

They added: ‘It used to be a couple of flats, but it has been converted into a single property.

“If the girls are going to inherit it at some point, they’re very lucky.

‘It’s a short walk to the city’s best bars and restaurants, beautiful parks and other hot spots. But God knows where the money comes from – everyone thought they were completely bald.’

Fergie’s representatives confirmed the purchase to the Sun, but were unable to provide details of the sale – which has yet to be published by Land Registry officials.

It’s not the first time the couple’s ownership agreements have been scrutinized.

In January MPs called for a ‘dirty money’ inquiry into the £15 million sale of Prince Andrew’s Sunninghill estate to a Kazakh oligarch who became the center of corruption claims.

The Duke, 61, sold the home in Ascot, Berkshire, in 2007 to Timur Kulibayev, 55, the son-in-law of the autocratic former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

But questions had since been raised about the sale of the property, originally gifted to Andrew by the Queen when he married Sarah Ferguson, after it brought £15m – £3m above the asking price.

That’s despite the property, derisively dubbed ‘SouthYork’ for its alleged resemblance to SouthFork’s ostentatious ranch in the American series Dallas, languished on the property market for 5 years at an asking price of £12 million.

Andrew, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, was once a special trade envoy to the UK.

And he was accused of acting as a fixer in Kulibayev’s business deals and is a close friend of the tycoon Nazarbayev.

Andrew is also grappling with the sale of his £18 million ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, over an alleged £1.6 million debt owed to a Swiss couple.

According to Swiss media reports, the debt owed to the mysterious couple is preventing the Duke of York from completing the sale of his beloved Chalet Helora.

It is alleged that the disgraced royal intended to use money from the sale of the property to fund his £10 million sexual assault settlement with prosecutor Virginia Giuffre.

In February of this year, it was reported that Andrew had found a buyer for the chalet after paying a separate £6.6 million debt to French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, 74, from whom he bought the property in 2014.

But the process seems to have stalled as the chalet is ‘under seizure’ as a result of the alleged guilt. According to the newspaper Le Temps, the chalet was frozen as property by the Swiss authorities on December 15, 2020.

The chalet in Verbier has an indoor pool, sauna, shoe room and terrace with spectacular views. The couple are trying to sell it for around £17.5 million

Sources close to Prince Andrew previously told MailOnline that the dispute will not prevent the sale of the property, and that while the Duke “did not deny that he owed the money” to the couple, he “questioned the amount”.

The source said: ‘This has nothing to do with the original purchase of the chalet, it is an entirely separate business transaction between the couple and the Duke.

“It should not affect the sale of the property, despite what the Swiss media say, and it is expected to go ahead as planned.

“Talks are underway to resolve the matter and are expected to be completed to the satisfaction of all parties.”

Prince Andrew hasn’t been to the chalet in Verbier for a number of years, but his ex-wife Sarah and two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie spent the New Year with their family at the luxury property.

He stepped down as senior royal in May 2020 after allegations surfaced about his relationship with disgraced sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

A high-profile trial in which Virginia Guiffre, a victim of Epstein, accused the Duke of York of rape and other sex crimes, was settled out of court in March this year.

The total settlement is estimated at around £12 million, and includes Ms Guiffre’s legal bills and an unspecified amount to a charity of Ms Guiffre’s choice.

He accepted no liability in reaching the settlement and strongly denies the claims.