Mystery as Princess Mary of Denmark is nowhere to be seen at the Queen’s funeral

Eagle-eyed royal commentators have noted the conspicuous absence of Australian-born Princess Mary of Denmark at the Queen’s funeral, despite her husband and tearful mother-in-law sitting in the front row by the coffin.

The Danish royal family were reportedly due to attend in full force when they made an announcement on September 13, but six days later the 50-year-old mother-of-four was nowhere to be seen.

‘HM The Queen and the Crown Prince Couple [will be] present at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey in London, UK, the statement said last week.

Pictures and video recordings taken at the funeral on Monday showed Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe – now the only reigning queen left in the world – sitting across from King Charles III and his family.

But Mary was not next to the next heir to the Danish throne, nor was she in line behind them.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Danish royal family for comment.

Eagle-eyed royal commentators have noted the conspicuous absence of Australian-born Princess Mary of Denmark at the Queen’s funeral

The Danish royal family were said to be attending in full force when they released an official announcement on September 13, but six days later the 50-year-old mother-of-four was nowhere to be seen.

Pictures and video recordings taken at the funeral on Monday showed Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe – now the only reigning queen left in the world – sitting across from King Charles III and his family.

‘No Princess Mary of Denmark?’ asked one on Twitter.

‘Prince Frederik of Denmark was with his mother [Queen Margrethe] sits across from King Charles III. Shame our Princess Mary couldn’t attend (she’s Australian),’ said another.

‘Oh no Princess Mary of Denmark next to Prince Frederik,’ wrote a third.

A fourth added: ‘I’m still confused why Crown Princess Mary couldn’t have gone when the Jordanian royal family got three tickets, right?’

Although no response has yet been given from the Danish royal house, there are two possible explanations for Mary’s absence.

Many of the world’s leaders were only allowed to bring a plus one to the funeral, so it would have been common for Queen Margrethe to bring her son and the next heir instead of a partner.

Last time she was seen: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at Christiansborg for the gala dinner for the 50th anniversary of her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s accession to the throne on September 10

Or maybe Mary just decided to stay at home with her four children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine.

According to the official program of the Danish royal family, Prince Frederik will fly to the United States on Tuesday for the 77th annual UN General Assembly in New York.

Princess Mary is said to be joining him on Wednesday, September 21.

Nine ‘everyday Australians’ who had made ‘extraordinary contributions to their communities and who represent Australian culture and values’ were invited to Westminster Abbey to bid farewell to the Queen.

But Chris Waller, who trained champion horse Winx and looked after many of the Queen’s horses, revealed he would not be attending for ‘Covid-19-related reasons’.

“Unfortunately due to Covid-19 related reasons I am unable to attend the funeral,” Waller wrote via Twitter.

‘Like so many others, I will live and cherish for the rest of my life the good memories I have of Her Majesty; her love of horses and all animals; her passion for life and the respect she gave ordinary people’.

Queen Margrethe had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and was among the first international monarchs to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

She was also seen shedding a tear in front of the Queen’s coffin before the funeral on Monday.

Both queens are great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria – making them third cousins ​​- with Margrethe often looking up to Elizabeth as a big sister.

In May, Margrethe told Britain ITV news that Elizabeth, 14 years her senior, was a ‘great inspiration’ to her as the only other living queen.

With the death of Elizabeth II, Margrethe II of Denmark has become the only living queen in the world

‘[Queen Elizabeth] was 26 when she became queen. Growing up, I hoped I wouldn’t be as young as when my father died. It made a huge impression on me. The fact that she devoted her life. I understood what that meant. This is for life. That’s the whole point of my life. And I know she sees that too,’ she said.

‘When I was growing up my mum and dad said to me, “look what they’re doing in England” and I could see that it could be done and it was worthwhile and you could live a very full life with that, even with a heavy schedule and demanding job.’

The mother-of-two added that both queens see their roles as ‘dedication’ and ‘a job’ and the way Elizabeth ‘met her duties’ ‘inspired her’.

‘The way she has solved her duties, the way she has devoted her life, and she does it with a smile. She’s been through a lot,” she added.

‘When you reach my age, you don’t have the emptiness, what am I going to do tomorrow? I know what I have to do tomorrow, and the next day, and the following year.’

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has led the foreign royals in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96. They are pictured in 2000 at London’s Natural History Museum

The couple also had cute nicknames for each other. Margrethe called Elizabeth by her childhood nickname ‘Lilibet’, while Elizabeth called Margrethe ‘Daisy’.

The Danish monarch is known as ‘Aunt Daisy’ to many in her family, as she was named after her grandmother, Princess Margareta of Sweden, and her name is similar to the Nordic word for the daisy flower.

“We are definitely in love, but I don’t want to spray it all over the place,” she told ITV about Elizabeth II.

The couple also share a love of dogs. While Elizabeth will forever be associated with corgis, Margrethe is known in Denmark for her love of dogs.

While Elizabeth got her first corgi as a child, it was Margrethe’s late husband Prince Henrik who introduced her to dachshunds.

The Danish royal family, including Hobart-born Mary, shared a close connection with Elizabeth. The picture in 2016

Margrethe was also among the first royals to pay tribute to the Queen upon her death last week.

In a statement, she wished the new King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla her ‘deepest thoughts and prayers’ after Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral.

Speaking on behalf of the Danish family, she was ‘deeply moved’ by the sad news of her ‘beloved mother’s death’.

“I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers,” she said.

‘She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We will miss her terribly.

‘Her 70 years of reign and service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth is an unprecedented and remarkable achievement.

In February, Margrethe and Mary met with Kate Middleton, who officially welcomed her to Copenhagen

‘She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We will miss her terribly,’ she wrote

‘We will always remember her important contribution to their development and prosperity.’

The Danish royal family, including Hobart-born Princess Mary, shared a close connection with Queen Elizabeth.

In February, Margrethe and Mary met Kate Middleton and officially welcomed her to Copenhagen.

Mary has also attended Royal Ascot horse races in the past with the Queen and Prince Edward.