Mystery as Melbourne man wakes up in hospital with no idea who he is

Australians are being called upon to identify a man who woke up after a work accident and could not remember his own name.

The mystery man has been in hospital unidentified for more than a month after being hit by a train in Melbourne.

The man was hit on July 7 between Royal Park and Jewell stations in Brunswick, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.

He suffered serious head injuries and was unable to communicate well.

The mystery man has been in hospital unidentified for over a month after being hit by a train in Melbourne (pictured is a police sketch of the unidentified man)

No phone, wallet or cards were found at the time he was hit and police have been unable to identify him despite extensive investigations.

From his hospital bed, the gray-haired patient has muttered the names “Roy and Ryan from Coburg,” but it’s unclear if he’s talking about himself or someone he knows.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit senior officer Dean Pilati said police investigations had turned up nothing so far.

“An extensive investigation has been launched to try and identify the man, but we are finding it difficult to identify him,” he said.

“We’ve done everything from checking databases to knocking on the door.”

Struck between Royal Park and Jewell train stations in Brunswick on July 7, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a serious but stable condition (pictured, a Metro Flinders Street train)

Sen Const Pilati added that it was possible that the man was from abroad.

A composite facial image of the man, believed to be 65-75 years old, has been released in hopes someone will recognize him and contact Crime Stoppers.

He is described as white, about 5 feet tall and of medium size with a prominent mole under his left eye, no scars and no tattoos.

