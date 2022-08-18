Mystery as man’s lifeless body is found on an Australian road in the middle of nowhere

<!–

A man’s body has been found on a highway in northern Victoria.

Police learned of the death after a driver driving north on the Murray Valley Highway near Reedy Lake felt their car hit an object around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

They got out and found the man dead on the road.

The driver was unharmed and assisted police in investigating the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death have yet to be determined.

The Murray Valley Highway was closed Friday morning between Kerang and Lake Charm.

Police are calling on anyone with information about the man’s death or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.