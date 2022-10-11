Mystery as man’s fully-clothed body is found floating in NYC’s Central Park

It is the second unidentified body found floating in Central Park in two weeks

The cadaver was removed from the famous Turtle Pond on Monday afternoon

Mystery as the body of an unidentified man is found floating in a pond in Central Park

Mystery surrounding the discovery of the fully clothed body of an unidentified man after it was pulled from a pond in New York’s Central Park.

The body was found floating Monday night in the famous Turtle Pond, between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn, police said.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding his death and the cause of death remain a mystery, with no apparent signs of trauma to the body.

The doctor’s office will investigate how the man died.

The pond is named after the colony of invasive turtles that have taken up residence in the murky waters, largely former pets left behind by their owners.

The body, identified only as a man in his twenties, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive.

Police said the death did not appear to be criminal in nature, but the cause had yet to be determined.

This is the second body found floating in Central Park in less than two weeks after the partially decomposed body of a man was recovered from a lake on Sept. 30.

The fire service responded to the call to retrieve the body. The coroner’s office is working to determine the cause of death

On Labor Day afternoon, authorities recovered the body following reports of a possible drowning victim. The body was found floating in the water.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Users of the Citizen mobile app shared videos of divers lowering a bodyboard into the water and what appeared to be the corpse covered in tarpaulin.

It is not clear how and when the body ended up in the water.

Sometimes referred to as Swan Lake, the Central Park Pond is located in the southeast corner of the park near The Plaza Hotel.

Police received a 911 call about the body in the pond at 12:27 p.m.

The human remains were recovered from the pond at around 12:30 p.m. in the park at the entrance to 59th Avenue and Central Park West, an FDNY spokeswoman said.