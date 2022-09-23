Mystery as Korean pop star wears a Queensland State of Origin jersey during a performance

One of Korea’s biggest pop stars has left NRL fans scratching their heads by wearing a Queensland State of Origin shirt during a recent concert.

Haewon – one of the seven members of the all-girl band Nmixx – was spotted wearing the Maroons stripe at a show in footage posted on the Mnet K-POP YouTube channel, which has nearly 20 million followers.

A photo of the star proudly posing in the shirt was also shared on the group’s Instagram account, which is followed by nearly three million of their fans.

When a footy fan posted the photo to Reddit, NRL supporters scrambled to find out what her connection to the team is – or if she even has one.

Nmixx star Haewon wore the Queensland jersey during a recent appearance – and the NRL stars can’t figure out why

Haewon (second from right) poses with his six bandmates after the show

The best theory is that one of Haewon’s bandmates, Lily, was born in Australia and that’s how she came to be in possession of the Maroons gear.

Another fan speculated the pop star became a fan of the Queensland team after watching ‘Tom Dearden’s Origin performance in game three’ – when the Cowboys star filled in for Cameron Munster as the Maroons won the series.

And a third remembered that movie star John Cusack wore a kangaroo top in the 1985 movie The Sure Thing because someone in the wardrobe department found the top in a costume shop and liked the look of it—and guessed the same happened to whoever chooses it . clothes Nmixx wears on stage.

One footy fan’s theory is that she got the Maroons strip from her bandmate Lily, who was born in Australia

The jersey Haewon wore is not this year’s model (pictured worn by Queensland star Daly Cherry-Evans), but an older version from around 2012

Haewon was not dressed in the current Queensland jersey, which has Auswide Bank as its main sponsor.

Her top has AAMI’s logo front and center, meaning it could be from as early as 2012.

If the star decided to wear the strip after watching this year’s series against NSW, she could hardly be blamed for deciding to follow the Cane Toads.

After claiming a 16-10 win in the first leg in Sydney, the Queenslanders were hammered 44-12 in the return leg in Perth and written off by many fans and pundits as a chance to win the decider as their best player, Munster, was ruled out with Covid.

Dearden made his Origin debut and starred in a famous 22-12 victory to seal the series in what is regarded as an all-time classic.