Mystery as iconic green skater bench vanishes again after being stolen from NYC skate park

An infamous green skateboard bench has disappeared again after Philadelphia skateboarders lifted it from Tompkins Square Park in New York City and moved it under cover of night to Cecil B. Moore Station Plaza in Philadelphia.

The couch had been placed in the Plaza, a popular skateboarder’s hangout near Temple University, last week before university police were contacted by the bank’s rightful owner and assisted in returning it.

The bank has had a reputation for moving since skater Anthony Van Engelen introduced it to the skate world in a 2003 video. Van Engelen says he does not know where he is at the moment.

An Instagram post on Thursday seemingly showed the bank had made its way to Virginia, as pictured near the James River in Richmond with the caption “the saga continues.”

The bank has had a reputation for moving since skater Anthony Van Engelen introduced it to the skate world in a 2003 video. Van Engelen’s photo of participating in the Maloof Money Cup on June 5, 2010 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York

Anthony Van Engelen skates on the iconic bench when it was in Southern California – its first resting place

The missing poster hung in New York City after the couch was stolen from Tompkins Square Park in late August

The bench went unseen from 2003-2020, further deepening the mystery surrounding the legendary structure, until Van Engelen revealed it again in a 2020 skate video called “Dancing on Thin Ice.”

Van Engelen then moved the bench to New York City in 2020 and dropped it off at Tompkins Square Park for other skaters to use, but the bench quickly disappeared — much to Van Engelen’s delight.

“The first day I was there I went to Tompkins and skated on the couch. The next day I went to Tompkins, the couch was gone,” he told NPR. “I was like ‘cool’.”

Anonymous skaters had taken the bench out of the park soon after it was installed and driven to Philadelphia in a rented van.

An empty walkway at Tompkins Square Park in the East Village of New York City. Van Engelen moved the bench to New York City in 2020 and dropped it off at Tompkins Square Park for other skaters to use, but the bench quickly disappeared – much to Van Engelen’s delight

The New York City skate scene put up flyers in front of the bank saying they were “missing” and said they were last seen on August 24.

Instagram user Harry Bergenfield appeared to have committed the theft and posted a photo of himself and others dressed in black next to a rented van with the caption “what’s this?”

But just one day after the bank was introduced to Philly, it disappeared again.

“After proof of ownership, including proof of purchase, Temple University Police assisted the owner in restoring the bank,” Temple University Police said in a statement.

“Now that the bank is back in the possession of its rightful owner, it is expected to return to New York City,” they said.

The sofa’s origins can be traced to the skateboarding mecca of California, when two stolen sofas were bolted together in the 1990s in Santa Ana as skaters realized the potential for grinds.

A grind is a movement in which the skateboard trucks, which connect the wheels, are pushed along an edge or surface, such as on a bench, table or railings.

After the 2003 video featuring Van Engelen, the legendary couch became known as the ‘AVE couch’, after the skater’s initials.

‘For 99% of humanity it is just a piece of steel,’ said Van Engelen. “I hope that just as many people who want to skate on it get the chance to skate on it, and it just goes on forever.”