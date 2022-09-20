Mystery as at least 14 sperm whales are found dead and covered in blood
At least 14 sperm whales have died after stranding on King Island, off Tasmania’s northwest coast.
The whales washed ashore on Monday, according to Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
At least 14 sperm whales (pictured) have died after washing ashore on King Island
The whales stranded on Monday at a local fishing area off the island’s west coast
The department confirmed on Tuesday that 14 whale carcasses were found at a local fishing spot.
A plane is scheduled to fly over the island to look for more stranded whales.
Worldlife researcher Vanessa Pirotta said what caused the strandings remained ‘a complete mystery’.
“We simply don’t know why this is happening,” she told ABC.
‘That’s the million-dollar question every time this kind of event happens.’
Dr. Pirotta said the stranding could have been caused by a navigational error or that the group was following a whale on its way to shore.
The department said it was not unusual to see sperm whales in the area.
Swimmers and surfers are warned to avoid the west coast of King Island as the whale carcasses can attract sharks.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
The whales were juvenile males, according to Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment
It is unknown why the whales washed ashore, but it may have been due to a navigational error
The department said it was not unusual to see sperm whales off the coast of King Island