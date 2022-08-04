WhatsNew2Day
Mystery as a man’s lifeless body found submerged in a car at South Australian beach

By Jacky

Mystery as a man’s lifeless body is found submerged in a car on a crowded South Australian beach – as police launch an urgent investigation

  • Major investigation underway after man’s body is found in Adelaide waters
  • Body found submerged in car at West Beach jetty on Thursday morning
  • Reports two cars seen on the beach in the early hours of Thursday

By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

A man’s body has been found in a sunken car near a popular Australian boat ramp.

The gruesome discovery was made Thursday morning in the waters of the West Beach boat ramp in Adelaide, South Australia.

SA police are investigating after reports that two cars were seen on the beach early Thursday morning.

The Major Crime squad and the water police are present.

More to come

