Mystery as a man’s lifeless body found submerged in a car at South Australian beach

A man’s body has been found in a sunken car near a popular Australian boat ramp.

The gruesome discovery was made Thursday morning in the waters of the West Beach boat ramp in Adelaide, South Australia.

SA police are investigating after reports that two cars were seen on the beach early Thursday morning.

The Major Crime squad and the water police are present.

More to come