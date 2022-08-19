Mystery as 10-year veteran is sacked by Brisbane Roar in bizarre 25-word press release

<!–

Brisbane Roar have fired veteran defender Corey Brown, refusing to say what’s behind the shocking decision.

The Roar released a bizarre 25-word statement on Thursday confirming that the 28-year-old has left the A-League club with immediate effect.

“Brisbane Roar FC would like to advise on the termination of defender Corey Brown’s contract,” the statement said.

“The club wishes him the best for his future endeavours.”

The shocking development has been put down by Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), who believe Brown has been treated horribly.

“As the club is aware, Corey has launched proceedings to contest the termination of his contract with Brisbane Roar,” PFA chief executive Beau Busch said in a statement.

“As a result of this legal action, Corey’s contract will remain on foot until a final decision is made. This is something the club does not understand, consciously or not.

“As the club continues to operate well below the expected standards of a professional football club, the PFA’s primary focus remains on protecting Corey’s well-being – something the club seems to have little regard for.”

Brown has made over 150 appearances in two stints, with the Roar dating back to 2011.

It is understood that the matter will be referred to Football Australia’s National Dispute Settlement Chamber.

The Roar and legal disputes with former players and coaches seem to go hand in hand.

Last year, the Roar was ordered to cough up nearly $370,000 insurance payout from former Socceroo Brett Holman after a court ruled that a payment received after a career-ending knee injury should have gone to the player and not the club.

In 2020, FIFA’s dispute settlement chamber confirmed Robbie Fowler’s claim that he had been wrongly fired by the club as head coach in June 2020, leading to a reported six-figure payout in favor of the Liverpool great.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Brisbane Roar for comment.