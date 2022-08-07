Mysterious steel container discovered floating in Gulf of Carpenteria

Shocked fishermen have discovered a large mysterious steel container floating off the coast of Australia.

The Wildcard vessel was fishing for mackerel when the crew spotted the debris in the Gulf of Carpenteria northeast of Groote Eylandt.

Crew member Bruce Davey filmed the unexpected find and footage showed a large container floating in the sea.

“Holy sver me timbers,” says a person outside the camera.

A group of fishermen discovered a large mysterious steel container floating in the Gulf of Carpenteria

Discussing how to retrieve the mystery box, the crew said it would be too dangerous to leave for unsuspecting ships.

“That’s the stuff of nightmares at night,” said another person.

Crew member Tiger Davey said the “big piece of steel” was between five by four meters.

‘We only passed about 300 meters away’ [the container] when we saw it,’ he told ABC.

“If you weren’t paying attention to whether it was nighttime, it’s highly unlikely it would have been visible on radar or seen by anyone.”

A crew member dived into the water to inspect the object, but was unable to open the hatch.

“We think it’s a fuel tank or some sort of storage tank because it has a pair of lifting eyes and a big hatch at the top,” Mr Davey said.

“There’s a snake coming off, so I’d say it’s off a boat and either went overboard or fell.”

The Wildcard vessel was fishing for mackerel when the crew saw the debris in the water off the northeast of Groote Eylandt

Crew member Bruce Davey filmed the unexpected find and footage showed a large container floating in the sea

The crew was unable to tow the object back to shore, so tied a marker buoy to it to make it visible to other ships.

mr. Davey said the object probably came from another ship, as the Gulf of Carpenteria was a major shipping route.

Maritime Safety NT has issued a maritime safety warning.

“A coastal message has been issued to seafarers for the waters off the northeastern Groote Eylandt after a large floating container was spotted in the area,” the message read.

“All ships in the area to keep a sharp eye out and navigate with the utmost care.”