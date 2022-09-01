Mysterious pneumonia kills two people in Argentina and hospitalises four more

<!–

Two people have died of mysterious pneumonia in Argentina, raising fears of another viral outbreak.

Health officials in the South American country said another four people have been hospitalized with “pneumonia of unknown origin.”

It concerns five health workers and an ICU patient who is being treated at a private hospital in Tucumán, a small region 800 miles northwest of the capital Buenos Aires.

No new cases have been reported since August 22, but officials are concerned as Covid, influenza and hantavirus have all been ruled out.

The fact that it has spread to health professionals — often the victims of new viral outbreaks — indicates that the culprit may be a contagious disease.

It comes two and a half years after reports of unexplained pneumonia began leaking from Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It turned out to be Covid.

Luis Medina Ruiz, Tucumán’s health minister, said on Wednesday the patients all developed symptoms between August 18 and 22.

He told local media: ‘What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory disease with bilateral pneumonia and a compromise in [X-ray] images are very similar to Covid, but that is out of the question.’

He said the patients were tested for more than 30 bugs – including “Covid, colds, flu of both type A and B” – all of which were negative.

Samples were sent to Argentina’s National Administration of Health Laboratories and Institutes for further analysis.

The hospital is locked and patient contacts are being traced and isolated.

Officials are also investigating whether the flood of cases is the result of a bacterial outbreak, possibly due to contaminated water or air conditioning.

Experts in the West said it was too early to sound the alarm, despite the outbreak’s similarities to the rise of Covid.

The epidemic intelligence team at the European Center for Disease Control has been monitoring the cluster of cases since Tuesday.

And scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) are also monitoring the situation.

Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global health at the University of Edinburgh, told The Telegraph: ‘It is clearly worrying, but we still need important information on transmission and hopefully [on the] underlying cause.

‘This shows our collective vulnerability to dangerous pathogens. An outbreak in any part of the world – if not contained quickly – could spread quickly, given air traffic and trade.”