Mysterious pink glow above Mildura sky is medicinal cannabis farm lighting from Cann Pharmaceutical

The sky over a small Australian town is mysteriously lit by an alien pink glow that led some locals to believe an alien invasion had begun.

Residents of Mildura, in northwest Victoria, were wary and even a little frightened by the ethereal pink haze over their normally sleepy town on Tuesday night.

Mildura wife Tammy Szumowski told Daily Mail Australia her mother called to ask if she’d seen “this weird pink light in the sky.”

It was later revealed that it came from a nearby medicinal cannabis farm after the blinds of a grow barn were left open.

“My husband, kids and I jumped in the car and drove to my uncles who live in Merbein South, where the light was strong,” she said.

“It looked very bizarre and we had no idea what it was.”

The sky over a small Australian town is mysteriously lit by an alien pink glow that led some locals to believe an alien invasion had begun.

Bewildered residents of Mildura, in northwest Victoria, were transfixed and even a little frightened by the ethereal crimson haze over their normally sleepy town on Tuesday night.

Ms. Szumowski immediately posted the awesome photos to Facebook to see if friends and neighbors had any insider information.

Just took these pictures at Merbein south! Any ideas what it is folks? Strangers? Weird stuff?’ Mrs. Szumowski wrote.

Her friends were momentarily confused and even panicked.

“We’ve had so many comments that it’s an asteroid, or a comet, is it the inverted world from the TV show Stranger Things, are they aliens?” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“WTF is that,” one of her friends wrote on social media.

“Maybe the aliens are already here?

‘Or a beam of radiation designed to neutralize the effects of Covid’.

‘It’s so bizarre to see! I was like ahhhh should we put on our tinfoil hats?’ said another woman.

A resident drove around until he found the lights illuminating the incredible scene over Mildura. created

Her sister-in-law joked that the aliens had her address wrong and would “pick me up in Wangaratta.”

However, her father was not impressed by the fuss.

“I called my mom back as we pulled up to my uncle’s car and got out to take pictures, and my dad said he’d better hurry up and finish his dinner, because the world is ending.”

But the statement had nothing to do with interstellar visitors or any other astronomical phenomenon.

The incredible glow turned out to be coming from powerful lights in a medical marijuana factory.

The medical marijuana grower Cann Pharmaceutical company confirmed that the blinds in a commercial harvest barn had been left open.

Australian Natural Therapeutics Group is one of several companies growing plants in NSW (pictured) for medicinal cannabis oil extract

The normally sleepy northern Victorian town of Mildura was on high alert with a bizarre light show on Tuesday

Cann produced his first crop in June and recently won a new license to produce Satipharm capsules containing medicinal cannabis.

LED lighting for growing cannabis is often purple or pink.

Commercial cannabis grow lights are measured in photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD) and reach 2000 PPFD in some cases.

According to a light manufacturer, 2000 PPFD is ‘about the PPFD of the sun on a clear day’.