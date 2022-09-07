Mysterious megalodon-like ‘creature’ detected in Atlantic was actually just a school of MACKEREL

The megalodon is one of the most terrifying creatures to ever swim in Earth’s oceans — and some people believe it still does.

The giant shark, thought to have measured up to 20 meters in length and had 7-inch teeth, has long been a subject of fascination among science fiction writers — with the 2018 film ‘The Meg’ portraying a group of scientists fighting the terrifying beast. during a rescue mission at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

So when a huge megalodon-shaped ‘creature’ appeared on the ‘fishfinder’ scanner of a group of shark scientists in the Atlantic Ocean, they thought the plot of ‘The Meg’ might become reality.

The giant shark-shaped mass – picked up with Garmin GPSMAP 8600 equipment – was about 15 meters long, with an estimated weight of 40 tons, and lingered around the boat for about 15 minutes.

“It was actually pretty funny when one of the team members said, ‘We’ve got a Meg under the boat.’ We certainly used substandard equipment for that!’ the researchers at Atlantic Shark Institute wrote in a Instagram post.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, the ‘creature’ turned out to be nothing more than a large school of mackerel.

“We waited for one of the rods to go off, but to our disappointment, the shape began to transform into a large school of Atlantic mackerel,” the researchers wrote.

‘So close, but so far! The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon) disappeared over 3 million years ago and probably will remain so, but for a few minutes we thought it had returned!’

How big was the Meg? With a dorsal fin the size of a full-grown human and a total length of up to 65 feet, the megalodon shaded the great white dwarf, which is up to 15 to 20 feet long. In previous studies, academics estimated that the Meg had a body length of up to 52ft. A person of this size would probably have had a head about 15 feet long, a 5 foot 4 inch dorsal fin and a 12.6 foot long tail. This means that an average-sized adult human can stand on the shark’s back and look just over the top of the dorsal fin. However, a new study suggests that the calculations used to estimate a megalodon’s size were wrong. Researchers now say the giant extinct shark may have reached 65 feet in length — the size of a cricket field.

The megalodon is thought to have been one of the largest predators that ever lived, with the earliest fossils dating back to 20 million years ago.

For 13 million years, the huge shark dominated the oceans until it became extinct just 3.6 million years ago.

It was not only the largest shark in the world, but also one of the largest fish that ever existed. Estimates suggest it grew between 50 and 60 feet in length — three times longer than the largest recorded great white shark.

A complete megalodon skeleton has never been found, because shark skeletons are made entirely of cartilage, which does not survive time like bones.

The estimated size is therefore based on the animal’s serrated teeth, which can reach 7 inches in length. The word megalodon simply means ‘big tooth’.

It is estimated that its jaw was 9 ft by 11 ft wide – easily big enough to swallow two adult humans side by side.

These jaws were lined with 276 teeth, and studies reconstructing the shark’s bite force suggest it may have been one of the most powerful predators to ever exist.

Megalodon is thought to have eaten whales, large fish, and other sharks. Some fossilized whale bones even have cut marks from megalodon teeth etched into the surface.

A study published last month by researchers at the Royal Veterinary College revealed that the ancient beast had fed on animals the size of orcas when it roamed the oceans 11 million years ago.

After such a feed, the ancient shark could survive without food for two months, the researchers said.

Huge: Previous studies suggest that the megalodon has reached a length of at least 15 meters and possibly as much as 20 meters.

Another study by the University of Zurich in June revealed that megalodon feasted on sperm whales because it was attracted to their huge noses, which are full of oily saturated fats.

Meanwhile, a study published in May by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Goethe University Frankfurt found that megalodons were driven to extinction by great white sharks, which outnumbered them for food — despite being three times smaller.

The team analyzed zinc-stable isotope ratios in the teeth of 20 living species, as well as 13 fossil species, including the megalodon, to investigate an animal’s trophic level — how far up the food chain it feeds.

Their analysis revealed that when the great white shark and megalodon overlapped during the early Pliocene (5.3 to 3.6 million years ago), the two animals’ trophic levels (position in the food web) also overlapped.

This means the two species were likely competing for the same food sources, including marine mammals.

Professor Kenshu Shimada, a professor at DePaul University in Chicago, said: ‘These results probably imply at least some overlap in prey hunted by both shark species.

“While additional research is needed, our results appear to support the possibility of dietary competition of megalodon with early Pliocene great white sharks.”