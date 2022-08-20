Mysterious crater may have been caused by dinosaur-killing asteroid relative

How the crater could have been formed. Credit: Author Provided



The ocean floor is famously less explored than the surface of Mars. And when our team of scientists recently mapped the seafloor and ancient sediments beneath it, we discovered what looks like an asteroid impact crater.

Intriguingly, the crater, named “Nadir” after the nearby volcano Nadir Seamount, is the same age as the Chicxulub impact caused by a massive asteroid at the end of the Cretaceous Period about 66 million years ago, which killed the dinosaurs and many other species. .

the finding, published in Science Advances, begs the question of whether the crater is somehow related to Chicxulub. If confirmed, it would also be of great general scientific interest, as it would be one of a very small number of known marine asteroid impacts, thus providing unique new insights into what happens during such a collision.

The crater was identified using “seismic reflectionas part of a broader project to reconstruct the tectonic separation of South America from Africa in the Cretaceous Period. Seismic reflection works in a similar way to ultrasonic data, sending pressure waves through the ocean and soil and detecting the energy that is reflected With this data, geophysicists and geologists can reconstruct the architecture of the rocks and sediments.

As we scrolled through this data in late 2020, we came across a highly unusual feature. Between the flat, stratified sediments of the Guinea Plateauwest of Africa, what appeared to be a large crater, just under 10 km wide and several hundred meters deep, was buried under several hundred meters of sediment.

Many of its features correspond to an impact origin, including the crater’s shell, its height-to-width ratio, and the height of the crater’s rim. The presence of chaotic deposits outside the crater floor also looks like “ejecta” – material expelled from the crater immediately after impact.

We did look at other possible processes that could have formed such a crater, such as the collapse of a submarine volcano or a salt pillar (or diapir) under the seafloor. An explosive release of gas from below the surface can also be a cause. But none of these possibilities is consistent with the local geology or the geometry of the crater.

Earthquakes, air strikes, fireballs and tsunamis

After we identified and characterized the crater, we built computer models of an impact event to see if we could replicate the crater and characterize the asteroid and its impact.

The simulation that best fits the shape of the crater is for an asteroid 400 meters in diameter hitting an ocean that was 800 meters deep. The consequences of an impact into the ocean at such water depths are dramatic. It would result in an 800-meter-thick column of water, as well as the asteroid and a significant volume of sediment that would evaporate immediately — with a large fireball visible hundreds of miles away.

Shockwaves from the impact would be equivalent to a 6.5 or 7 earthquake on the Richter scale, likely to trigger underwater landslides in the region. A train of tsunami waves would form.

The blast of air from the explosion would be greater than anything heard on Earth in history. The energy released would be about a thousand times greater than that of Tonga’s recent eruption. It is also possible that the pressure waves in the atmosphere further amplify the tsunami waves far from the crater.

Chicxulub family member?

One of the most intriguing aspects of this crater is that it is the same age as the giant Chicxulub event, a million years or more, on the boundary between the Cretaceous and Paleogene 66 million years ago. Again, if this is really an impact crater, could there be a connection between them?

We have three ideas about their possible relationship. The first is that they may have been formed by the breakup of a parent asteroid, with the larger fragment resulting in the Chicxulub event and a smaller fragment (the “little sister”) forming the Nadir crater. If so, the damaging effects of the Chicxulub impact may have been exacerbated by the Nadir impact, exacerbating the severity of the mass extinction.

The breakup may have started from a previous near-collision, when the asteroid or comet passed close enough to Earth to experience gravitational forces strong enough to pull it apart. The actual collision could then have taken place in the next orbit.

While less likely for a rocky asteroid, this pulling apart is exactly what happened to the Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet which collided with Jupiter in 1994, where multiple comet fragments collided with the planet over the course of several days.

Another possibility is that Nadir was part of a longer-standing “impact cluster” formed by a collision in the asteroid belt earlier in the history of the solar system. This is known as the “little cousin” hypothesis.

This collision may have sent a shower of asteroids into the inner solar system, which may have collided with Earth and other inner planets over an extended period of time, perhaps a million years or more. We have a precedent for such an event in the Ordovician period – over 400 million years ago – when numerous impact events in a short period of time.

Finally, of course, this could just be a coincidence. We expect an asteroid the size of Nadir to collide every 700,000 years. For now, however, we cannot definitively state that Nadir Crater was formed by an asteroid impact until we physically find samples of the crater floor and identify minerals that can only be formed by extreme shock pressures. To that end, we recently submitted a proposal to drill the crater through the International Ocean Discovery Program.

As with the main impact crater hypothesis, we can only test the little sister and nephew hypotheses by accurately dating the crater using these samples, and by looking for other candidate craters of similar age.

Perhaps more importantly, could such an event take place in the near future? It’s unlikely, but the size of the asteroid we’re modeling is very similar to the Bennu asteroid currently in near-Earth orbit. This asteroid is considered one of the two most dangerous objects in the solar system, with a one in 1,750 chance of colliding with Earth in the next few centuries.

More than one asteroid could have killed the dinosaurs

