Mysterious, concentric rings around star in new James Webb Space Telescope image puzzle astronomers 

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope observed oddly shaped concentric rings around a distant star that they can’t fully explain — with one scientist calling the image “bonkers.”

WR140, a star located in the constellation Cygnus and about 5,600 light-years from Earth, is surrounded by curved but oddly square rings colored red in the image shared on Twitter by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt.

‘No, I don’t know what this is. A kind of spiral nebula around WR140. I’m sure we’ll find out more later,” Schmidt wrote.

Mark McCaughrean, senior advisor on science and exploration at the European Space Agency and member of the James Webb Space Telescope Science Working Group, said, “Well, that’s insane.”

Mark McCaughrean noted that WR140 is a so-called Wolf-Rayet star, which throws much of its hydrogen into space and tends to be surrounded by dust that can be formed into strange shells by a companion star.

“The six-pointed blue structure is an artifact due to optical diffraction from the bright star WR140 in this #JWST MIRI image,” he said, referring to the way Webb’s mirrors bend light to create the peaks.

“But red, curvy yet boxy stuff is real, a series of shells around WR140. Actually in space. Around a star.’

These types of stars are known to be extremely massive — often 15 times the mass of the Sun — and will burn quickly from their nuclear fuel. They exhibit very fast winds, can become extremely bright and will often create beautiful nebulae around them made of blown gas.

“Yes, those nested ‘squircular’ rings are real,” Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NOIRLab and principal investigator on the project that obtained the observations, said on Twitter. “Our article on this has been submitted, so stay tuned for the full story.”

Schmidt later replied on her own thread: ‘They look like airy rings, but they aren’t. They are shells of gas and dust.’

The red shells are real physical structures around the Wolf-Rayet star: they are known for such things, they are carved out of their dust by the orbits of binary companions. But this is a particularly spectacular example of #JWST.” said McCaugrean.

Lau and his colleagues published a paper in the Astrophysical Journal on another Wolf-Rayet star named WR112.

"However, this promises to be another area that will be radically changed by JWST, where the diffraction-limited resolution and extreme thermal-infrared sensitivity are put to great use, allowing us to understand the final evolutionary stages of live-fast-dying young massive stars." ", he said. said, including a photo of Elvis Presley with his tweet.

This last image comes shortly after the first image of an exoplanet 385 light-years from Earth.

The telescope used its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) that can block out surrounding starlight to capture epic images of the exoplanet HIP 65426.

The alien world was first discovered in 2017 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, but its long wavelengths were blocked by Earth’s atmosphere.

The exoplanet is only 15 to 20 million years old, which is much younger than our 4.5 billion year old Earth.

“But Webb’s first image of an exoplanet already hints at future possibilities for studying distant worlds,” NASA said in a statement.

"Exactly what the geometry is in WR140, with the curved yet boxy shells, is not immediately clear to me and why there are discrete, separated shells instead of a spiral structure … well I'm sure Ryan and his colleagues are working on it." work on that now," McCaughrean added later.