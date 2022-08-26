Myles Stephenson reveals he was forced to rush his 16-month-old son Shiloh to hospital

<!–

Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson has revealed that he had to take his 16-month-old son Shiloh to hospital with suspected hypothermia.

The 30-year-old X Factor winner, who only revealed he had become a father earlier this year, said he and his girlfriend were terrified by the incident.

Speak with The sun he said, ‘We were a little scared yesterday. We had to take him [Shiloh] to the emergency room because he had had his shots and he started showing all the signs of hypothermia.

‘It was scary!’: Myles Stephenson, 30 of X Factor, has revealed he had to take 16-month-old son Shiloh to hospital with suspected hypothermia

Before adding, ‘We took him to the hospital last night, but thankfully he’s all well now.’

The former I’m A Celeb camp mate praised his rarely seen girlfriend, saying, “I already knew, but when I saw my lady with Shiloh, it’s amazing and he really adores her.”

Myles announced Shiloh’s arrival earlier this year in a sweet Instagram photo of himself holding the toddler in his arms at an event.

Daddy: The singer, who only revealed he had become a father earlier this year, said he and his girlfriend were terrified by the incident (pictured with Shiloh earlier this year)

He wrote in the post: ‘Like father, like son. Shiloh Stephenson, my greatest blessing in a little person. My mini-me.’

Myles was inundated with comments from his celebrity friends, including James Haskell commenting on “Cutie.”

The star’s man I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp mate Andy Whyment commented ‘He’s so cute bro’.

Big news! Myles announced Shilo’s arrival in a sweet Instagram photo of himself holding the toddler in his arms at an event

Myles has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for over a year and they previously bought a puppy together.

In December 2019, Myles revealed that he was looking for love on the Raya celebrity dating app, but has never publicly confirmed a relationship.

His last high profile romance was with Love Island star Gabby Allen.

Mummy: The former I’m A Celeb camp mate praised his rarely seen girlfriend (pictured) and admitted ‘I already knew but when I saw my Ms with Shiloh it’s amazing and he really adores her’

As a member of Rak-Su, he won the fourteenth series of The X Factor in 2017, with the group becoming the first all-male act to do so.

He appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! two years later, where he finished in seventh place.

In February last year, Myles revealed that his father Terry had recently recovered from the coronavirus and had returned home from the hospital after nearly suffering a heart attack.

The star previously spoke of his “hard” childhood, revealing that he was forced to sleep on a solid wooden floor downstairs in his father’s two-person town hall because his father’s then-girlfriend used the beds for her own children.