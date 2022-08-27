Mylene Klass flaunts her toned abs in a vibrant electric blue suit

<!–

Myleene Klass showed off her sensationally toned abs as she donned a vibrant electric blue colored suit as she stepped out in Soho on Friday.

The presenter, 44, stunned in a colorful ensemble that consisted of an electric blue blazer along with a number of close-fitting electric blue flared trousers to match.

She also paired the very bright ensemble with a neon green crop top that made her outfit stand out even more as she left the Smooth Radio studios after her weekend show.

Wow: Mylene Klass showed off her sensationally toned abs as she donned a vibrant electric blue colored suit as she stepped into Soho on Friday

And most importantly, the ensemble showed off her toned abs and showed off her midriff.

Myleene complemented the chic costume ensemble with some minimal gold jewelry, including layered necklaces and a pair of gold earrings.

She donned some oversized, white-framed shades and formed a storm as she roamed the streets of Soho.

Power suit: The host, 44, stunned in a colorful ensemble that consisted of an electric blue blazer and fitted, fitted, electric blue flared trousers

The former Hear’Say singer had her auburn locks down and opted for a sleek hairstyle.

To complete the look, she also sported a chic mini metallic gold bag with a chain link crossbody.

She also opted for a pair of chunky black heels to increase her height and complete the colorful ensemble.

All smiles: and accessorized the chic costume ensemble with some minimal gold jewelry, including layered necklaces and a pair of gold earrings

Forming a Storm: She donned some oversized, white-framed shades and posed in front of a storm as she roamed the streets of Soho

The colorful outing comes after Myleene recently recreated the iconic white bikini she wore on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

The mum of three showed off her incredible figure in a new take on the swimwear from her Next collection, as she posed with an angel-wing inflatable pool for the sizzling snaps.

Myleene showed off her slender physique as she posed for a storm poolside in the chic two-piece.

Icon: She also graced a natural glowy makeup look for the sunny day out in London and completed the look with a chic mini metallic gold bag with a crossbody chain with chain

She had the perfect prop with her colorful inflatable wing and captioned the Insta snaps with an angel emoji.

In her Stories, Myleene alluded to her iconic bikini moment, declaring, “When in doubt, take out the white bikini.”

The multi-talented star first revealed her white bikini design in an ad video for her Next collection in May.