Myleene Klass wows in a fuchsia floral wrap dress as she leaves the Smooth FM studios

She sunbathed in the sun with her family last week during a summer vacation.

And Myleene Klass still seemed very much in the holiday spirit as she left the Global Radio studios in central London on Tuesday after her Smooth FM show.

The television and radio host, 44, cut a glamorous figure in a fuchsia floral wrap dress with a baby blue floral print and puff sleeves.

The former Hear’Say singer wore her stuff in white leather sandals and shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

Myleene chose to accentuate the stylish look with a selection of gold jewellery.

The mum of three added an extra pop of color to her summer look with a slick red lipstick.

Everything has been going well for Myleene and her family since they came back from their vacation over the weekend.

On Monday, the broadcaster shared an adorable video of her son Apollo celebrating his third birthday.

In addition to the montage, she wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy 3rd birthday Apollo, our little Snoopy. We are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you little boy xxx.’

Myleene shares Apollo with her PR executive fiancé Simon Motson, 47.

The former pop star also has two older daughters, Ava, 14, and Hero, 11, from her marriage to bodyguard Graham Quinn.

Simon has a boy and a girl, just like Ava and Hero from his first marriage.

Last month, Myleene revealed that she recorded a lullaby with her musically gifted children.

The album titled My Lullabies: Motown is a collection of 13 reinterpreted classic songs, including Stevie Wonder’s My Cherie Amour and My Girl by The Temptations.

Myleene told HELLO! magazine: ‘They’re my girls. We are the Klass girls, that’s how we see ourselves. It’s been a phenomenal collaboration and I have my own band.’

The musician revealed that she has also dedicated the song What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted on the album to all of her “angel babies,” having previously suffered four miscarriages.