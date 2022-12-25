Myleene Klass shows off her stunning figure in a red bikini as she enjoys Christmas in the Maldives

Myleene Klass took to Instagram to wish her followers a Merry Christmas on Sunday as she soaked up the sun in the Maldives.

The former Hear’Say singer, 44, looked nothing short of sensational in a skimpy red bikini that she paired with a Santa hat.

Myleene showed off her toned abs in the snaps as she posed on deck in the petite two-piece, before cooling off with a dip in the ocean.

She was joined on the lavish journey by fiancée Simon Motson, their son Apollo, three, and Ava, 15 and 11-year-old Hero – Myleene’s daughters with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

The swimwear featured a triangle top and matching drawstring bottoms that accentuated the star’s hourglass figure.

She completed the look with a red lipstick in a pillar box, shielding her eyes from the scorching sun behind Bottega Veneta shades.

The stunner captioned the dazzling snaps: “Sea-son’s greetings.”

Myleene then posted a slew of snaps with the family as they soaked up the sun together in matching red swimwear.

The family posed for a photo on deck before Myleene bumped into son Apollo who was beaming after Santa’s visit.

Myleene wrote, ‘A leap, a leap and a leap’ #Merrychristmas #family #Maldives’.

On Monday in Blighty, Myleene and Simon treated their kids to a festive family day out on a steam train.

Once again to Instagram to share a fun video documenting their special day out together on The Santa Steam Express at the Steam Dreams Rail Co.

Throughout the journey, the kids met Santa in the festively decorated 1970s carriages and his elves as they received gifts and explored the train.

Apollo couldn’t contain his excitement as he donned a Christmas sweater and Santa hat for the festive occasion.

Meanwhile, Myleene looked effortlessly chic in a gray blazer and matching wide leg trousers that she paired with a black polar neck jumper.

She added a pair of chunky shoes with the classy number and accessorized with glasses and a simple gold pendant necklace.

Myleene, who announced her engagement to 47-year-old Simon two years ago, was spotted coloring in and meeting Santa with her family.

She captioned the clip of her new single playing over the top: “Baby boy got his Christmas wish. A ride in a real steam train! His little face.

‘Music is ‘Mary’s Boy child’ from my current album’.