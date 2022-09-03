Myleene Klass nails autumn chic in orange leopard print dress with her daughter Hero, 11

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Myleene Klass was once the doting mother on Saturday when she left her Smooth Radio show with her daughter Hero, 11.

The presenter, 44, looked ready for fall in a striking orange dress decorated with a leopard print.

She paired the daring dress with a pair of black chunky sandals and a matching black handbag slung across her chest.

Fashion Ahead: Myleene Klass was once the doting mom on Saturday as she left her Smooth Radio show with her daughter Hero, 11

She wore a trio of necklaces and hid her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

She beamed broadly and wore a dab of pink lipstick, letting her auburn locks flutter in the breeze.

Myleene walked hand in hand with her youngest daughter Hero, who stood out with her trendy blue highlights.

Looks good: The presenter, 44, looked fall ready in a striking orange dress adorned with leopard print

Stylish: She paired the daring dress with a pair of black chunky sandals and a matching black handbag slung across her chest

The colorful outing comes after Myleene recently recreated the iconic white bikini she wore on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

The mum of three showed off her incredible figure in a new take on the swimwear from her Next collection, as she posed with an angel-wing inflatable pool for the sizzling snaps.

Myleene showed off her slender physique as she posed for a storm poolside in the chic two-piece.

Stunning: She wore a trio of necklaces and hid her eyes behind oversized sunglasses

Cool: Myleene walked hand in hand with her youngest daughter Hero, who stood out with her trendy blue highlighted hair

She had the perfect prop with her colorful inflatable wing and captioned the Insta snaps with an angel emoji.

In her Stories, Myleene alluded to her iconic bikini moment, declaring, “When in doubt, take out the white bikini.”

The multi-talented star first revealed her white bikini design in an ad video for her Next collection in May.