Myleene Klass makes light-up Christmas tree outfit for her son Apollo’s play

Myleene Klass showed off her creative side when she made an extravagant light-up Christmas tree costume for her son Apollo’s Nativity play.

The presenter, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday to document the four-hour process of creating the very festive outfit for Apollo, three.

She admitted she “completely underestimated” how long it would take her to make the Christmas tree costume, but said it was worth it to see her son’s joy.

In the video, Myleene was seen attaching two hoops to a black dress to make the shape of a Christmas tree before wrapping green tinsel around it.

She then attached a series of white and red snowflakes and baubles to the outfit to create the embellishments.

The doting mom completed the extravagant outfit by looping a string of fairy lights around it to create the light up Christmas tree look.

She also makes a giant gold star for her son to wear on his head as a hat, to resemble the star placed at the top of the Christmas tree.

In addition to documenting the painstaking four-hour process of making the costume, she also shared a clip of the moment when Apollo, who also calls Myleene by his nickname Snoopy, tried on the look.

The youngster gave a huge grin as he appeared thrilled with his Christmas costume, with another clip showing Myleene holding his hand as they walked together.

Alongside the sweet clip, she wrote, “Crazy fir you. Completely underestimated how long this would take to make, but it was so worth it, bells ringing. My son was a tree in his game.

‘And yes. I cried when he started singing jingle bells and waving to us in the audience. An honor to be your mother, Snoopy.

(The music is my arrangement of Silent Night Out My Lullabies: Christmas Album. How beautifully does Ava’s @pianos_our_forte Cello play on it?! Ad) Four o’clock.’

Myleene shares Apollo with her fiancé Simon Motson, who has a son and daughter from his previous marriage.

The former Hear’Say star also has daughters Ava, 15, and Hero, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

It comes after Myleene revealed that Simon, 47, underwent a vasectomy to ‘give her a body a break’ after having four heartbreaking miscarriages.

Myleene said on Instagram that Simon underwent the reversible surgery to prevent further pregnancies without having to use birth control.

She explained, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you’ll know about my story of having my rainbow baby Apollo and the four heartbreaking miscarriages I endured before I was finally able to hold him in my arms.”

“The amount of drugs, the toll it took on my body, my head and my heart, the after effects, it’s a lot for the woman and men often admit to feeling helpless.

“While the birth of a child is undeniably a woman’s business, contraception should be for both parties. My doctor said my body needed rest, so…”

She also shared a clip of Simon stumbling out of a clinic after getting the vasectomy as Myleene quipped, “Guess what I got for Christmas.”

She said, “He said my body had been through enough, so it was HIS turn to do its part. Fair game. Many of my friends have confided that their husbands would never do this for them despite not planning any more children.

“I had to put my body through so much to have our son and stay pregnant. the drugs kill you, even the birth control, so now i can give my body a rest.

Huge respect for being bold enough to do this for us. Some men just get it. Love him so much.’

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure to cut or seal the tubes that carry a man’s sperm to permanently prevent pregnancy and normally takes about 15 minutes.

It is normally performed under a local anaesthetic, where you are awake but feel no pain, but on rare occasions you may be given a general anaesthetic, where you are asleep during the operation.

Myleene later added, “My stories have exploded, so putting this here for the men to see isn’t daunting to do this in front of your partner, and we respect you all the more for it.

“The drugs I took to keep our son after losing four babies and the toll it took on my body followed by further birth control, it’s so much. It can’t all be the woman’s fault.’

It was last October when Myleene first revealed she had four miscarriages before giving birth to her “rainbow baby” son, Apollo.

If this story has affected you, you can seek advice at www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk or by calling 01924 200 799.