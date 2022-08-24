Myleene Klass makes a bold style statement in a bright red trouser suit

<!–

She’s no stranger to turning heads with stylish looks both on and off the red carpet.

And Myleene Klass caught the eye when she left the Jeremy Vine Show television studio in central London on Thursday.

The announcer, 44, made sure all eyes were on her in a bright red pantsuit as she walked down the street.

The former pop star looked quintessentially stylish in the outfit, sporting flared trousers and a single-breasted jacket.

The brunette beauty paired the look with layered gold chains, a chunky gold watch, black high heels and a matching black bag.

Wearing her long locks of poker straight and adorned with large tinted sunglasses, the mother of three seemed cheerful after her TV appearance.

It’s been a busy summer for Myleene; not only has she released her book, she has also recorded a lullaby with her musically gifted daughters Ava (14) and Hero (11).

Last month, she received an honorary doctorate from the University of East Anglia in what she called a “humble experience.”

Myleene – who grew up in Norfolk – wrote on her Instagram page: ‘The doctor will see you now! dr. Class at your service.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to receive an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the @uniofeastanglia.

“Thank you to the entire Norfolk community who have continued to support my family and me throughout my career.”

The classically trained musician is also planning her wedding to PR executive fiancé Simon Motson, 47, with whom she has son Apollo, three.

Myleene and fashion PR went public with their relationship in May 2017 after being introduced through mutual friends, and announced their engagement in September 2020 after Simon proposed to her on the fifth anniversary of their first date.

Together they share four children from previous relationships to form a blended family of seven.

The former pop star has daughters, Ava, 14, and Hero, 11, from her marriage to bodyguard Graham Quinn, while Simon has a boy and girl of the same age from his first marriage.