Myleene Klass flaunts toned physique in figure-hugging cheetah-print swimsuit

Myleene Klass showed off her sensational physique as she posed on Sunday in a figure-hugging cheetah print swimsuit.

The presenter, 44, stuns in the one-piece ensemble featuring a sweetheart neckline.

She showed off her sculpted legs and toned arms in the wild-themed piece from her Next collection.

Myleene paired the glamorous swimsuit with minimal gold jewelry, including layered necklaces and a wristwatch.

She donned some oversized, white-framed shades and posed for a storm by a luscious pool.

The former Hear’Say singer had her auburn locks in tousled waves, as if she’d opted for a fresh makeup look.

Myleene shared the sunny photo with her 410,000 followers, writing: ‘Jungle is huge.

‘Swimsuit restocked after epic sell out… (1 MK item sold every 45 seconds!) @nextofficial #MyleeneKlassXNext #Ad.’

It’s because the star showed off her stunning figure in a blue-orange tiger print bikini earlier this week for an Instagram reel on Monday.

The TV personality turned out to be her own best ad, wowing in a set of swimsuits from her latest collection from high street Next.

The radio host first showed off the chic one-shoulder piece with belt buckle detail before jumping into the air and virtually transformed into a stunning bikini.

Myleene looked sensational as she showed off her famous physique in both looks and hit a sultry look for the classy clip.

The mum of three enhanced her holiday look with delicate gold chains, oversized sunglasses, while her wet dark brown locks were shoved back in a bun.

On the impressive reel, she wrote, “Deserve my stripes,” followed by a tiger and flame emoji.

The video comes a week after Myleene recreated the iconic white bikini she wore on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

The mum of three showed off her incredible figure in a new take on the swimwear from her Next collection, as she posed with an angel-wing inflatable pool for the sizzling snaps.

Myleene showed off her slender physique as she posed for a storm poolside in the chic two-piece.

She had the perfect prop with her colorful inflatable wing and captioned the Insta snaps with an angel emoji.

In her Stories, Myleene alluded to her iconic bikini moment, declaring, “When in doubt, take out the white bikini.”

The multi-talented star first revealed her white bikini design in an ad video for her Next collection in May.

In 2020, she reflected on the swimwear that helped her become a household name on I’m A Celebrity.

She wrote: ‘It feels like I was in the jungle yesterday! Every time I see this photo pop up, I can’t believe how fate handled all of this.

“I remember one of the producers of a show at the hotel looking at my bikinis before I went to camp. One was covered in stripes. “We’ll have to stop at the shops, because that’s probably going to flash on the camera.”

“I ran into the store on my way to the jungle, asked the store clerk for the simplest bikini she had.

“Best $40 I’ve ever spent… especially since it raised so much for charity afterwards.”