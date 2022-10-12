Myleene Klass flaunts her washboard abs and cleavage in a black lace bra at The Attitude Awards

She hardly puts a foot wrong when it comes to her red carpet style.

And Myleene Klass was back in good shape on Wednesday as she put on a blistering show while attending the 2022 Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London.

The musician, 44, showed off her washboard abs and plunging neckline as she donned a black lace bra under her leopard print blazer.

Myleene radiated confidence as she turned up a storm in her sassy ensemble while proudly displaying her incredible figure.

The mom of three paired her bra and blazer with figure-hugging black pants and towering black platform heels.

She completed her striking look with a gold clutch and a selection of matching jewelry.

The former Hear’Say star did her brunette locks in a sleek ponytail, while highlighting her features with a radiant makeup palette.

The invite-only event, powered by Jaguar, celebrates some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names in film, TV, music and theater.

Myleene’s outing came after she shared a poignant post discussing her love for her family while celebrating Baby Loss Awareness Week.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she revealed that discovering Microchimerism has given her a “huge amount of peace” in a poignant message at the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

In October 2020, she revealed that she had had four miscarriages before she welcomed son Apollo.

The former Hear’Say star posted an intimate black and white photo of herself hugging her youngest child ‘rainbow baby’, declaring, ‘I carry my lost babies in my heart!’

Myleene wrote: ‘On the day Babyloss Awareness Week starts, I get one last hug from my son before I leave for the Baftas.

My documentary Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and Me has been nominated and in Ava’s words, win or lose, we won.

‘Apollo is our rainbow baby. Four babies have preceded him. While I was campaigning for better miscarriage care for women and their families, I discovered something called microchimerism.

“Basically, the cells from every baby you carry are transferred into your own body and for those who have their rainbow baby, inside them too.

“When I hug my son, I hug them all. Every day I literally carry my lost babies in my heart. In my body. They never leave you. I get a lot of peace when I know this.

“I promise to continue my campaign for better miscarriage care for women and their families. To break the 3 miscarriage rule, lack of data, lottery zip code and lack of aftercare.

“I stand behind @tommys @oliviablake_mp and all those who continue to bring change to those who need or will need it.

“By breaking the last taboo, may we all wake up one day from the nightmare of baby loss and miscarriage, until then we keep crying out for change, holding our babies in our hearts until we can hold them in our arms again.”

