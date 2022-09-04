Myleene Klass flaunts her toned abs in a bright orange vest as she heads to work at Smooth FM 

<!–

She always impresses with her stylish looks.

And Myleene Klass donned another chic ensemble on her way to work on Sunday at Smooth FM in London.

The radio host, 44, showed off her toned abs in a bright orange vest that she paired with electric blue wide-leg pants.

The pants were accompanied by a matching blazer from Myleene’s own range at NEXT, which she wore in one hand as she enjoyed the breeze.

The stunner let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders as she turned up the volume with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Myleene accentuated her beauty with a touch of makeup and completed the summer look with a selection of gold jewelry.

Later, when she took to her Instagram Stories, the former Hear’Say member caused a storm when she draped the blazer over her shoulders.

She wrote: ‘The blue wide-leg suit that made you go wild with an orange cardigan’.

Before showing a close-up of the bottom and adding: ‘And I mean WIDE’.

The colorful outing comes after Myleene recently recreated the iconic white bikini she wore on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

The mum of three showed off her incredible figure in a new take on the swimwear from her Next collection, as she posed with an angel-wing inflatable pool for the sizzling snaps.

Myleene showed off her slender physique as she posed for a storm poolside in the chic two-piece.

She had the perfect prop with her colorful inflatable wing and captioned the Insta snaps with an angel emoji.

In her Stories, Myleene alluded to her iconic bikini moment, declaring, “When in doubt, take out the white bikini.”

The multi-talented star first revealed her white bikini design in an ad video for her Next collection in May.