Myleene Klass exhibits her enviable physique in a brown bikini during sun-soaked getaway

Myleene Klass sent the temperature up when she shared a slew of gorgeous snaps on her Instagram on Tuesday from a mysterious, sun-filled getaway.

The presenter, 44, showed off her enviable physique in a brown asymmetric bikini top and matching bottoms as she posed a storm against an exotic backdrop.

Stand out in bright orange sneakers from Skechers, the brand’s newest ambassador, accented with a straw hat and oversized purple-toned shades.

The former singer opened her mouth in delight and seemed in her element during the impromptu photo shoot.

In her caption, she wrote, “Queen of Sole. Still celebrating to be the new face of Skechers. Bikini @nextofficial #MyleeneKlassXNext @skechers_uk #Ad.’

Myleene recently recreated the iconic white bikini she wore on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

The mother of three showed off her incredible figure in a new take on the swimwear from her Next collection.

She posed with an inflatable pool with angel wings for the sizzling snaps.

Myleene showed off her slender physique as she posed for a storm poolside in the chic two-piece.

She had the perfect prop with her colorful inflatable wing and captioned the Insta snaps with an angel emoji.

In her Stories, Myleene alluded to her iconic bikini moment, declaring, “When in doubt, take out the white bikini.”

The multi-talented star first revealed her white bikini design in an ad video for her Next collection in May.