Myleene Klass displays her VERY taut abs in a black crop top as she heads to work at Smooth FM

She is not afraid to make a striking fashion statement.

And Myleene Klass didn’t disappoint when she showed off her incredibly toned abs in a black crop top on Saturday in London.

On her way to work to host her Smooth FM radio show, the presenter, 44, exuded confidence in a leopard print co-ord.

Myleene turned heads as she walked down the street, showing off her abs while wearing her shirt open.

Opting for comfort on the day, she wore a pair of white sneakers and completed the look with a quilted Chanel bum bag.

The Hear’Say star layered three gold chains to enhance her fresh summer look.

She wore her dark brown locks in a sleek bun all day, while highlighting her features with a light makeup palette.

It comes after Myleene paid tribute to her friend and fellow musician Darius Campbell with a throwback photo from their time on Popstars on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old singer was found dead in his Rochester, Minnesota, US apartment on August 11. His cause of death is currently unknown.

And Myleene, who also rose to fame on Popstars with her band Hear’Say, posted after his tragic passing and honored him with a throwback image entitled, “Back where it all began.”

Other stars who shared tributes to the later singer include Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates and music producer Pete Waterman.

Gareth said in a statement: “I cannot quite believe the news of the passing of my dear friend Darius. My heart is broken. Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking for me and for that i thank you my friend.

‘I will miss our conversations. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I knew, a soul that lit up every room. Farewell My friend. Forever in my heart.

Pop Idol judge Simon Cowell also expressed his condolences in a statement to MailOnline, remembering the “charismatic and funny” man.

Simon told MailOnline: ‘I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and got to know him very well.

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to deal with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”