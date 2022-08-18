Myleene Klass catches the eye in a geometric print dress and VERY high pink platform heels

<!–

She always impresses with her stylish looks.

And Myleene Klass donned another chic ensemble on Thursday as she stepped out in a striking black and white geometric print dress while on her way to work at Smooth FM in London.

The radio host, 44, added even more glamor when she paired her dress with a pair of sky-high pink satin platform heels.

Myleene radiated confidence as she walked down the street in her daring mini dress with a plunging neckline and a fitted waist.

The former Hear’Say singer enhanced her look with stylish sunglasses and a selection of jewelry, including a gold pendant, hoops and a hip watch.

She wore her dark brown locks loose in soft waves all day, while highlighting her features with a light makeup palette.

The star looked in her element as she pouted as she staggered in the very high heels.

It comes after Myleene paid tribute to her friend and fellow musician Darius Campbell with a throwback photo from their time on Popstars on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old singer was found dead yesterday in his Rochester, Minnesota, US apartment. His cause of death is currently unknown.

And Myleene, who also rose to fame on Popstars with her band Hear’Say, posted after his tragic passing and honored him with a throwback image entitled, “Back where it all began.”

Other stars who shared tributes to the later singer include Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates and music producer Pete Waterman.

Gareth said in a statement: “I cannot quite believe the news of the passing of my dear friend Darius. My heart is broken. Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking for me and for that i thank you my friend.

‘I will miss our conversations. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I knew, a soul that lit up every room. Farewell My friend. Forever in my heart.

Pop Idol judge Simon Cowell also expressed his condolences in a statement to MailOnline, remembering the “charismatic and funny” man.

Simon told MailOnline: ‘I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and got to know him very well.

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to deal with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Reminiscences: Myleene Klass posted a photo on Twitter that harks back to her Popstars days when she paid tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh