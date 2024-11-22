Myleene Klass appears to miss the I’m A Celebrity jungle as she flaunts her  figure in a skintight animal print co-ord while leaving her radio show

Myleene Klass seemed to be missing the jungle as she turned heads in a chic, skin-tight animal print ensemble while leaving the Global studios on Friday after hosting her radio show.

The television personality, 46, highlighted her enviable physique in the trendy two-piece outfit that included leggings and a long-sleeved top.

Making a fashion statement, the Hear’Say star coordinated her look with a matching jacket in the same animal print and accessorized it with a Chanel bag and sunglasses.

The I’m A Celebrity winner appeared to pay homage to her time in the jungle with her trendy ensemble, which she finished off with black sneakers.

The former model added more sparkle with gold hoops and a delicate necklace, as she smiled happily during her daily outing.

It comes after Myleene dubbed I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as the program that ‘changed his life’.

Myleene took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on her time in the jungle in 2006, including that iconic shower scene.

In the caption, she wrote: “I have to wear the crown, but the real victory is being in first place.”

‘You will be able to face your fears, forge unexpected friendships, be loving, logical, use brute force and test your mettle and constitution, all at the same time.

‘Oh, and maybe even take a shower or two.

I will always be grateful to this show. To the campmates coming tonight, you will have the time of your lives.

‘Say hello to the jungle for me. Don’t forget to shake your boots every morning!’

Myleene, who won the show and became queen of the jungle, set pulses racing as she showed off her figure in a skimpy white swimsuit in the famous outdoor shower.

Along with her emotional caption, the singer also shared a montage of her favorite moments on the show while wishing the new contestants luck.

It follows news that last week ITV revealed that sexy scenes may be cut as this year’s cast are taking a different approach to their shower ensembles.

Executive producer Olly Nash said the sun that times had changed and that stars like Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins might decide not to wear skimpy swimsuits.

He said: “It’s funny, all of them (celebrities) have asked about it this year, but most people just cover up.”

And it has changed completely. I think the whole world has changed, hasn’t it a lot over the years? They ask: can you shower naked? Do people bathe naked?

People are less likely to walk in there and want to show off themselves. They ask: can you shower naked? Do people bathe naked? And you say, “You’re welcome.” “Obviously, you have to be respectful of everyone around you.”