Myleen Klass stuns in leopard print blazer as she arrives at Smooth FM
Categories: Entertainment

Myleen Klass stuns in leopard print blazer as she arrives at Smooth FM

Myleene Klass looks effortlessly chic in a leopard print blazer as she takes to Smooth FM after documenting fiancée Simon Motson’s vasectomy

By Carolina Piras for Mailonline

published: 13:54, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 13:57, Dec 1, 2022

Myleene Klass looked sensational in a leopard print blazer when she was spotted arriving at Smooth Radio’s studios on Thursday.

The 44-year-old presenter looked typically chic in the animal-print jacket she paired with a black velvet shirt and trousers with black chunky boots.

It comes after Myleene revealed that fiancé Simon Motson, 47, underwent a vasectomy to ‘give her a body break’ following four heartbreaking miscarriages.

Stylish: Myleene Klass looked sensational in a leopard print blazer as she was spotted arriving at Smooth Radio studios in London on Thursday

To add a touch of bling, Myleene wore a gold chain and added a selection of pretty gold jewelry, with her essentials in a black leather cross bag.

To complete her look, the radio personality swept her brunette locks into a low braided bun and wore glamorous gold-rimmed glasses, while highlighting her features in a bronze makeup palette.

The Classic FM host looked cheerful as she smiled before heading in to present her weekly show.

Laughing: The singer, 44, paired her jacket with a black velvet top worn over a velvet shirt and trousers

Myleene took to Instagram last week when she made a touching statement about her fiancé Simon undergoing a reversible vasectomy to prevent further pregnancies without having to use birth control.

She explained, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you’ll know about my story of having my rainbow baby Apollo and the four heartbreaking miscarriages I endured before I was finally able to hold him in my arms.”

“The amount of drugs, the toll it took on my body, my head and my heart, the after effects, it’s a lot for the woman and men often admit to feeling helpless.

“While childbirth is undeniably a woman’s business, contraception should be for both parties. My doctor said my body needed rest, so…”

Gorgeous: She added a touch of bling, rocking a gold chain and adding a selection of pretty gold jewelry, carrying her essentials in a black leather cross bag

Final touch: The radio personality swept her brunette locks into a braided low bun and wore glamorous glasses, while highlighting her features in a bronze palette of makeup

The star praised her fiancé’s choice, saying “her body had been through enough so it was his turn to do its part” and that it was “empowering, not daunting.”

On one of her Instagram stories, the radio host posted a photo of her and Simon giving thumbs up as she wrote, “Huge respect for being bold enough to do this for us. Some men just get it. Love him so much.’

It was last October when Myleene first revealed she had four miscarriages before giving birth to her “rainbow baby” son, Apollo.

She shared how she’s a “mom of seven babies” — including “four little stars in the sky” — as she took to Instagram to share her experience on National Baby Loss Miscarriage Day.

Myleene is also mother to two daughters, Ava, 14, and Hero, 11 – who she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

‘It’s empowering, not disempowering’: Myleene took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise her ‘ballsy’ fiancé Simon Motson, 47, for undergoing a vasectomy

22 hours ago

