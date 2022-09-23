Myke Jaye reveals how he lost 34kg in just 10 months without stepping foot in a gym

Myke is proud of what he has achieved and now wears a size medium

In just four months, he lost 30 kg through high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

In November 2020, the 27-year-old set himself the goal of training every day

Aussie TikToker Myke Jay shared how he lost 34kg in 10 months

A young Australian man has told how he lost 34kg in 10 months and completely changed his lifestyle without visiting a gym.

In July 2020, Myke Jay recalls tipping the scales at 124kg but stopped weighing himself because he ‘hated the way he looked’.

Four months later in November, the now 27-year-old knew something had to change and set himself a goal.

“Every morning seven days a week I did a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout for 30 minutes – non negotiable,” said Myke from Brisbane in a TikTok video.

‘Even if I wanted to cr*p, I had to do it.’

Myke Jay (pictured) shared a video with thousands on TikTok how he lost 34kg in 10 months

In November 2020, he decided to make a change and set himself the goal of exercising every day for 30 minutes. At the start of his weight loss journey (left), Myke tipped the scales at 124kg and stopped weighing himself

After a month of HIIT training every day (high intensity interval training), he lost 11 kg. On April 1 – just five months later – Myke lost 30kg and dropped from a size 3XL to a size medium

In the video, Myke shared a snap of a workout completed on November 15, where he burned 428 calories in 29 minutes.

“By doing it every day and limiting the amount of sugar and stuff I had, I lost almost 11kg in a month,” he said.

The following month the weight appeared to ‘fall off’ as he continued to lose 16.7kg and by March 2021 he had lost 29.4kg.

On April 1 – just five months later – Myke lost 30kg and dropped from a size 3XL to a size medium.

Myke also changed his thinking about food by not thinking of food as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. He stayed off the scale by understanding self-control when it comes to eating

Myke’s HIIT workout also consisted of 45 seconds of exercise followed by a 15-second rest break for 30 minutes

‘At the start of 2021 I started walking for about an hour alone or with a friend,’ he said, adding: ‘But the way I looked at food really changed.’

Myke explained how he stopped ‘demonising food’ as either ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and instead accepted that ‘it’s all food’.

“You just decide what you put in your body and how much you put in there,” he said.

‘What a lot of people don’t talk about is the self-control part is why people lose weight – because instead of having two family bars of chocolate, you’d have a king-size bar.

“And THAT’S how I kept it away.”

Myke’s HIIT workout: Myke shared another video detailing his simple HIIT workout Each workout consisted of 45 seconds of exercise followed by a 15-second rest break for 30 minutes The beauty of this type of training is that the exercises can be based on what you like to do the most Exercises included knee presses, jumps, jump squats, bicep curls with resistance bands, skull crushers, side lunges, dumbbell lunges and abdominal crunches

The inspirational TikToker said during the weight loss journey that he was still ‘living life’ and always ‘had a balance’.

“The most important part is finding what works for you, going at your own pace and not doing it for a guy — we’re doing it for ourselves,” he said.

In just 48 hours, the video was viewed more than 153,000 times and received over 19,000 likes.

Myke’s HIIT workout also consisted of 45 seconds of exercise followed by a 15-second rest break for 30 minutes.

The exercises included knee presses, jumps, jump squats, bicep curls with resistance bands, skull crushers, side lunges, dumbbell lunges and abdominal crunches.