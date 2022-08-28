MyGov scam email telling Australians they are entitled to a refund

<!–

Australians have been warned to beware of a new scam email pretending to be sent by myGov and offering fake refunds.

Scammers have already sent the fraudulent message to thousands of accounts claiming recipients are entitled to a $736.98 refund from the government.

Recipients are instructed to click on a questionable link in the message to access the funds.

The email has raised concerns about the attention to detail and use of the myGov logo, with fears it could fool unconscious recipients.

The email contains several telltale signs that it is, in fact, a scam.

The first giveaway is in the subject line with all words written in lowercase – a common mistake made by scammers.

“You have an outstanding refund from mygov,” reads the subject line.

The second detail is the fact that emails from myGov do not ask recipients for new information.

MyGov emails usually inform people that they have a new message in their inbox.

The fraudulent email also contains several testimonials that are usually not seen in a real message from myGov.

‘My account does me a lot of good!’ read a fake testimonial. ‘I can easily carry out my procedures online.’

Mitch Wilson and Penny Davies were set to move into their new Gold Coast family home before the birth of their second child when they lost their dream home and all their savings in a sophisticated email scam

They received an email from their broker asking them to make the final payment of $39,000 with bank account details so they could transfer the money, but the email was fake

The warning comes after a Gold Coast couple lose their dream home and savings in an elaborate email scam.

Mitch Wilson and Penny Davies were due to move into their new family home before the birth of their second child.

They received an email from their broker asking them to settle the deal with the final payment of $39,000 with bank details so they could transfer the money.

But the email was fake – and the bank account was set up by fraudsters who immediately put the money in untraceable cryptocurrency.

Now the devastated couple has nothing left and shattered Mr. Wilson warns others, “It can happen to anyone.”