Myer urges patience as Black Friday sales see department stores hit with a mountain of deliveries

It comes after Myer posted his highest sales ever during his Black Friday sale event.

Australians fear their festive season gift-delivery plans are in jeopardy as thousands wait for packages to be delivered after Myer and David Jones stores were overwhelmed with orders thanks to Black Friday.

Retail giants Myer and David Jones are Australia’s best-known high-end department stores for Christmas shoppers looking for gifts for the whole family.

But shoppers who called Myer’s customer service line after waiting two weeks for their Black Friday orders were told to “be patient” while they waited for their orders.

Myer confirmed to Daily Mail Australia on Thursday that the store had posted its biggest sales volume this year during its Black Friday and Cyber ​​Weekend sales.

Thousands of Australians are still waiting for their Myer (pictured) orders to be delivered after the retail giant received an overwhelming number of orders during its Black Friday and Cyber ​​Weekend sales.

“Due to the overwhelming response to our Black Friday and Cyber ​​Weekend sales,” reads a pre-recorded message on the customer service line.

“Please be patient as our fulfillment teams work to ship your items as quickly as possible.”

The computerized voice urged customers to visit Myer’s online store for information.

“To ensure you get the best information and the same information that our team has on hand,” the voice says.

“We suggest you visit myer.com.au and first interact with our virtual agent Myer Concierge.”

Myer told Daily Mail Australia shoppers had nothing to fear as it is on track to make all its Black Friday deliveries and is shipping orders earlier than in previous years.

Myer explained that his fulfillment teams were working around the clock, and said that a small remainder of orders from Black Friday and Cyber ​​Weekend sales will be ready for shipment by the end of the week.

Online shoppers looking for a last-minute gift should order by December 12 for standard shipping and December 19 for expedited delivery to receive their purchases just in time for Christmas.

Myer told Daily Mail Australia that its fulfillment teams are working around the clock and are on track to ship all remaining Black Friday orders by the end of the week (pictured, Myer’s fulfillment distribution center in Melbourne)

Myer recommends Western Australian buyers select express shipping on orders before December 19 or click and collect as deliveries in the state are affected by rail closures.

Similarly, David Jones Christmas delivery times are December 13 for standard shipping, December 18 for express shipping, December 23 for same-day delivery, and December 24 at 1:00 p.m. to click and collect.

The Northern Territory order deadlines are December 9 and 16 for standard and express delivery respectively, while buyers in Western Australia have missed the December 5 Christmas deadline.

David Jones was contacted for comment.