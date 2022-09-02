Myanmar’s Suu Kyi jailed for three more years for ‘election fraud’

A junta court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison “with hard labour” for electoral fraud in the 2020 polls that her party won in a landslide, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The latest verdict, handed down by the closed court, brings the total prison sentence that the figurehead of the Nobel laureate and democracy must face to two decades.

She was “sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour,” said a source with knowledge of the case, adding that Suu Kyi, 77, appeared to be in good health.

Her lawyers would appeal the ruling, the source added.

Suu Kyi, who had been detained since a coup last year, had already been convicted of corruption and a series of other charges by a closed junta court and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Journalists are barred from proceedings in the army-built capital Naypyidaw and her lawyers are barred from talking to the press.

Ex-President Win Myint, who was on trial for the same charges, was also sentenced to three years in prison, the source said.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The military alleged widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 elections, which were decisively won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

The military has since canceled the results, saying it has detected more than 11 million cases of voter fraud.

Last month, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the military was “lenient” toward Suu Kyi and could have taken “more serious actions” against her.

Myanmar fell into crisis after the military coup last year, with parts of the country devastated by fighting and the economy in free fall.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and 15,000 arrested in the army’s crackdown on dissent since it took power, according to a local control group.

‘Exterminate forever’

“These closed-door hearings make it difficult to see how any of Aung San Suu Kyi’s convictions can be credible,” said Manny Maung, Myanmar researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Other analysts wondered what Suu Kyi’s prison sentence would look like.

“I can’t see them sending Suu Kyi to a labor camp,” said independent Myanmar analyst David Mathieson.

But he added: “No act of violence or torture is off limits, and Suu Kyi is the nemesis they (the military) want to humiliate and exterminate forever.”

The junta has declared a state of emergency after ousting Suu Kyi’s government and has previously said elections would be held in August 2023.

In a speech broadcast last month, Min Aung Hlaing did not set a date for new polls, but said they could only be held if the country was “peaceful and stable”.

He also said “reform” of the electoral system was needed, including combining the first-past-the-post system — under which Suu Kyi’s NLD has won an overwhelming majority — with proportional representation.

Last month, the junta-stacked Union Election Commission said the country’s 92 registered political parties would have to ask for permission if they wanted to meet with foreign organizations or individuals.

“Political parties must respect the law,” the commission said.

“If they don’t, their party’s registration will be dissolved.”

(AFP)