Myanmar’s Suu Kyi, 77, is sentenced to three years’ jail and hard labour for ‘electoral fraud’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A junta court in Myanmar has sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on Friday for electoral fraud in the 2020 polls that her party won with dire consequences.

Suu Kyi was “sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour,” a source with knowledge of the case said, adding that the Nobel laureate, 77, appeared to be in good health.

Detained since a putsch last year, Suu Kyi has already been convicted of corruption and a range of other charges by a closed junta court and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Journalists are barred from proceedings in the army-built capital Naypyidaw and her lawyers are barred from talking to the press.

A junta court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi (pictured) to three years in prison on Friday for electoral fraud in the 2020 polls her party won in a landslide.

The military alleged widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 elections, which were decisively won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

The military has since canceled the results, saying it has detected more than 11 million cases of voter fraud.

Last month, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the military was “lenient” towards Suu Kyi and could have taken “more serious actions” against her.

Myanmar entered a crisis after the military coup last year, which left parts of the country ravaged by fighting and the economy in free fall.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and more than 15,000 arrested in the army’s crackdown on dissent since it took power, according to a local monitoring group.

Aung San Suu Kyi (left) and detained President Win Myint (right) pictured on May 24, 2021 during their first trial in Naypyidaw after the military detained them during a coup d’état on February 1.

A protester holds up a poster calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon

The junta has declared a state of emergency after ousting Suu Kyi’s government, and has previously said elections would be held and the state of emergency lifted by August 2023.

In a speech broadcast last month, Min Aung Hlaing did not set a date for new polls, but said they could only be held if the country was “peaceful and stable.”

He also said “reform” of the electoral system was needed, including combining the first-past-the-post system – under which Suu Kyi’s NLD has won an overwhelming majority – with proportional representation.

Last month, the junta-stacked Union Election Commission said the country’s 92 registered political parties would have to ask for permission if they wanted to meet with foreign organizations or individuals.

“Political parties must respect the law,” the commission said.

“If they don’t, their party’s registration will be dissolved.”