Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule into 2023

The head of Myanmar’s junta on Monday blamed the instability for slowing down efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries while extending the emergency rule for another six months.

The junta first declared a state of emergency after it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.

Myanmar has been in chaos ever since, with the conflict spreading after the military cracked down mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed a five-point plan to end hostilities last year, but there is little sign that the junta is implementing the five-point plan, which includes an end to violence and dialogue. .

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech broadcast on state media that Myanmar had strived to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence.

“So it was difficult to implement the ASEAN consensus because of the lack of stability,” said Min Aung Hlaing, adding that progress could only be made if the situation was “normal”.

Western governments denounced the coup and the detention on various charges made by Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and many members of her party and supporters.

Some members of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member and which has a tradition of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, also criticized the generals.

Although the junta has failed to implement the ASEAN plan, it has never rejected it.

“Our country is an ASEAN state, so we value ASEAN’s conventions,” said Min Aung Hlaing.

Although Min Aung Hlaing did not mention the extension of the state of emergency in his speech, state media reported that a ruling military council for defense and security had unanimously approved his request for another six months.

‘Progress in six months’

The junta said it was forced to come to power last year because of vote fraud in the November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi’s party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The military has promised to hold new elections in August 2023, although the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe it would be free and fair.

Security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group. The junta has said such tolls are excessive.

The true picture of the violence has been harder to gauge since lightly armed People’s Defense Forces have been set up to deal with the military, often in more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgents are also fighting the military.

In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing blamed “terrorists” for inflicting victims. The military has labeled its armed opponents and a rival shadow government of National Unity founded by pro-democracy politicians as “terrorists”.

The junta has faced sanctions from many Western countries and was further condemned last week after the execution of four democracy activists it accused of “acts of terror”.

Min Aung Hlaing also brought up the economy, which has collapsed since the pandemic and when the coup ended a decade of reform.

“I think progress can be made within six months,” he said, citing the prospect of more jobs and a focus on agriculture.

The World Bank predicts Myanmar’s economy will grow 3% this fiscal year after contracting 18% last year and warned a return to pre-pandemic levels was unlikely in the near term.

(REUTERS)