Myanmar junta charges Japanese journalist for encouraging dissent against military

A Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar has been accused of violating immigration law and encouraging dissent against the military, the junta said Thursday.

Toru Kubota, who was detained last week while covering a protest in Yangon, “has been charged under Section 505(a) and Immigration Act 13-1,” the junta said in a statement.

505a – a law criminalizing encouraging dissent against the military and carrying a prison term of up to three years – has been widely used by the military in cracking down on dissent.

Violation of the Aliens Act 13-1 carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Filmmaker Kubota, 26, was detained near an anti-government demonstration in Yangon last Saturday along with two Myanmar citizens.

He is the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster and freelancers Robert Bociaga from Poland and Yuki Kitazumi from Japan, who were all eventually released and deported.

Myanmar’s junta has curtailed press freedomarresting journalists and photographers and revoking broadcasting licenses.

According to the monitoring group Reporting ASEAN, 48 journalists are in custody across the country as of March this year.

(AFP)