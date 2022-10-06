Myanmar hands 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to jail after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said on Thursday.

Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for sedition, said Tetsuo Kitada, deputy mission chief at the Japanese embassy. The sentences had to be served simultaneously. Charges for violating immigration law are still pending.

The Electronic Transactions Act covers offenses involving the dissemination of false or provocative information online, and carries a prison sentence of seven to 15 years. Sedition is a comprehensive political law covering activities deemed to cause unrest, and has often been used against journalists and dissidents, usually serving a three-year prison term.

Kubota was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s largest city, after taking photos and videos of a flashy protest against Myanmar’s 2021 takeover by the military, which is the elected government of Aung San. Suu Kyi expelled.

Kubota was the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar after the military took power. US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, who worked for local publications, and freelancers Robert Bociaga from Poland and Yuki Kitazumi from Japan were eventually deported before serving full sentences.

In total, about 150 journalists have been arrested, more than half of whom have been released, but the media remains under strict restrictions. Free media are forced to operate underground or from abroad.

PART: