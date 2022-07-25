Myanmar executes democracy activists in new turn against dissent

Myanmar’s junta has executed four prisoners, including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, state media said Monday, in the country’s first use of the death penalty in decades.

The four, including another prominent democracy activist, were executed for leading “brutal and inhumane acts of terror,” according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The newspaper said the executions were carried out “according to prison procedure” without saying when or how the four men were killed.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after taking power last year, but Myanmar had not carried out any executions in decades.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for violations under counter-terrorism laws.

Prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu – better known as “Jimmy” – was handed the same sentence by the military tribunal.

The other two men were sentenced to death for killing a woman they believe was an informant for the junta in Yangon.

Diplomatic Sentencing

The junta was heavily criticized by international powers when they announced their intention to carry out the executions last month.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the junta’s decision, calling it “a flagrant violation of the right to life, liberty and security of the person”.

Phyo Zeya Thaw had been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including a firearms attack on a commuter train in Yangon in August that killed five police officers.

A hip-hop pioneer whose subversive rhymes irritated the previous junta was jailed in 2008 for membership in an illegal organization and possession of foreign currency.

He was elected to parliament as Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD representative in the 2015 elections, which heralded a transition to civilian rule.

The country’s military alleged voter fraud during the 2020 election — which the NLD won with a landslide — as justification for the February 1 coup last year.

Suu Kyi has since been detained and faces a slew of charges in a junta court that could land her in prison for more than 150 years.

Kyaw Min Yu, who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising against the country’s previous military regime, was arrested in October during a nighttime raid.

(AFP)