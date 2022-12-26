My sister disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago but I will never give up hope of finding her

A concerned sister says she’ll “never give up hope” as detectives renew an information request to find a missing Bedford woman on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

Sonica Hans, then 35, was last seen on Boxing Day 2012 walking through Bedford town centre, past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment.

After her disappearance, extensive investigations were carried out by Bedfordshire Police, including police divers who searched the Great Ouse between Prebend Street and Slipe Bridge, but were unable to find Sonica.

His family has now issued a new appeal to the public for any new information.

Sonica Hans, then 35, was last seen on Boxing Day 2012 walking through Bedford town centre, past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment.

After her disappearance, extensive investigations were carried out by Bedfordshire Police, including police divers who searched the Great Ouse between Prebend Street and Slipe Bridge, but were unable to find Sonica.

‘I have never lost hope and I never will. I will continue to pray that she returns to us safely,” said Sonica’s sister, Manisha Singh.

“The last 10 years since Sonica’s disappearance have been very difficult for us as a family. Celebrations have never been the same and my sister’s presence has always been missed.’

Sonica is described as being 5’3″ tall, with long black hair dyed dark brown.

She was last seen wearing red pants or leggings, a thigh-length black sweater, and a dark blue jacket.

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police’s missing persons investigation team, said: “As we celebrate this festive season, it’s important to remember that there are families who have lost the missing.”

“On the 10th anniversary of Sonica’s disappearance, her family have decided to issue a candid statement that will strike a chord with many here in Bedfordshire and in the hope that someone who knows something will come forward.

“We never close a missing person case and will pursue any new lines of investigation to locate Sonica or establish what happened.

“If anyone has any information, however small, I urge you to get in touch immediately.”