My Kitchen Rules winners ‘leaked’ ahead of season finale

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

My Kitchen Rules stars Janelle and Monzir are set to win the season, according to Sports Betting.

The fan favorites have the shortest odds at $1.30 with the pair being the clear front runners to take home the title.

Rival teams Kate and Mary are tied for second, along with Sophie and Katherine, at $10.

My Kitchen Rules winners have been ‘leaked’ ahead of the season finale, with Janelle and Monzir (pictured) taking home the title

The top three is closed by Nicky and Jose for $13.

The revelation comes after Wednesday night’s episode became heated when a disgruntled contestant told judge Manu Feildel to “saturate” after he didn’t like her dessert.

Italian sisters Leanne and Milena impressed with their first two courses, but their dessert of a wood-fired chocolate hazelnut calzone did not go down well.

The jury called the pastry ‘too thick’ and Manu said the combination of hazelnut chocolate and ‘sour’ strawberries ‘was wrong’.

Rival teams Kate and Mary (pictured) along with Sophie and Katherine are in a tie for second, at $10, according to Sportsbet

He would have preferred fresh fruit rather than “stewed sugary strawberries,” which made the dish “sloppy” and “unwanted.”

After the feedback, Leanne protested in front of the camera in one piece, saying, ‘Who doesn’t love chocolate and strawberries?

“Manu can start filling up.”

The revelation comes after Wednesday night’s episode became heated when a disgruntled contestant told judge Manu Feildel (pictured) to “saturate” after he didn’t like her dessert.

Despite scoring just four and five from the judges, their first two courses put them in second place with 87 points, behind Sophie and Katherine’s 95.

The episode was the last Instant Restaurant for Group Two.

My kitchen rules continue on Tuesday at 7:30 pm on Channel Seven