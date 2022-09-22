My Kitchen Rules winners Janelle and Monzir enjoy brunch in Sydney

My Kitchen Rules winners Janelle Halil and Monzir Hamdin enjoyed the loot of their recent $100,000 cash prize as they enjoyed brunch with a friend in Brighton-Le-Sands on Sunday.

The reality TV stars were pre-seen for a much-loved walk, with Janelle hard to miss in stylish, bold colors.

A cake decorator by trade, it’s no surprise that she experimented with the shades of her outfit, a pastel pink shirt over green and orange striped shorts and a matching crop tube top.

My Kitchen Rules stars Janelle and Monzir beamed as they enjoyed the loot of their recent $100,000 cash prize on Sunday as they enjoyed brunch with a friend in Brighton-Le-Sands

She kept the accessories minimal with a few shades in her hair on top of her head, a simple gold bracelet, a pink handbag and white sneakers to complete the look.

Meanwhile, her partner Monzir donned a white tank top that showed his muscles and black sweatpants.

He paired it with black sneakers, a woven black bracelet and black watch, and a white NASA cap.

The reality TV stars were pre-seen for a much-loved walk, with Janelle hard to miss in stylish, bold colors

The BBQ chef completed the look with a black crossbody bag and a faux shark tooth necklace.

Janelle and Monzir all smiled as they intertwined their hands and ran away from winning a reality TV show.

After their lovely walk, they went for brunch with a friend in a cozy cafe.

Janelle threw a pastel pink shirt over green and orange striped shorts and a matching crop tube top

Just a few weeks ago, the unstoppable team won the Grand Final of My Kitchen Rules 2022, which aired on August 31.

The lovebirds took on Queensland team Mary and Kate, with the pair winning after a nail-biting cook-off in the kitchen.

The young couple pocketed the $100,000 prize after serving four courses and 100 plates of food.

She kept the accessories minimal with a few shades in her hair on top of her head, a simple gold bracelet, pink handbag and white sneakers to complete the look

The couple scored 27 of the possible 30 points. Rivals Kate and Mary scored 25 of the possible 30 points.

The judges of the final were Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, each awarding the pair nines across the board.

The couple immediately started crying, with Manu saying he “loved their food all night.”