My Kitchen Rules viewers call Nigella Lawson a ‘massive upgrade’ as she replaces Pete Evans on show

Nigella Lawson has replaced controversial judge Pete Evans on Channel 7’s show My Kitchen Rules and fans have said her appointment is a ‘huge upgrade’.

The British food writer, 62, joined Manu Feildel as a judge on Sunday night at the reboot’s premiere and she was incredibly well received.

One fan called her “the essential ingredient this show has been missing.”

‘She’s the essential ingredient this show has been missing’: Nigella Lawson replaced controversial judge Pete Evans on My Kitchen Rules on Sunday’s show

Pals: Manu (left) recently revealed he is still close friends with chef Pete Evans (right) – who was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020 – he claimed Covid was a hoax

Other fans wrote: “Not only is she a bonafide food lover and recognizable to all home cooks, but it is her personal nature, positive energy, insight and unique way of speaking that makes her so endearing.”

‘Nigella is definitely a huge improvement over the previous judge!’

Meanwhile, another fan put it bluntly: “I wonder if Pete Evans tunes in to @mykitchenrules’ new session? @Nigella_Lawson you really are better than Pete!’

However, some fans were not happy that Pete had been replaced by the television chef.

One fan commented: ‘I wonder if Pete Evans tunes in to @mykitchenrules’ new session? @Nigella_Lawson you really are better than Pete!’

Another said: ‘Nigella is definitely a huge improvement over the previous judge!’

You can’t do them all a favor: some fans weren’t happy that Pete had been replaced by the TV chef

Everything changes: Nigella (pictured with Manu Feildel) replaced disgraced former judge Pete Evans for this year’s season

Wife asked if I wanted to watch the new season of #MKR but apparently Pete Evans is no longer a judge. So I’m not watching.’

Other fans predict that Nigella’s appearance on the struggling TV show will help him get back on his feet.

‘Nigella will single-handedly save this show,’ one viewer tweeted, while another added: ‘I’m giving #MKR one more chance – I hope the love is really back. Also Nigella.’

Several viewers took to social media to praise Nigella and the show, saying her stint is ‘a huge upgrade’

Other fans predict Nigella’s appearance on the struggling TV show will help him get back on his feet

Global home-cooking sensation Nigella replaced Pete Evans, who was fired from the Seven network in 2020 amid the show’s declining ratings in its then-eleventh year of production.

Another fan put it bluntly: “I wonder if Pete Evans tunes in to @mykitchenrules’ new session? @Nigella_Lawson you really are better than Pete!’

However, some fans weren’t happy that Pete had been replaced by the television chef

Nigella has previously spoken about her excitement about starring in the series.

“When you think about the food you love, it’s almost always home cooking,” she said.

‘I’m a home cook and it’s the food I want to eat. I’ve traveled 17,000 kilometers to find Australia’s best home cooks.’

Just days before the new season premiere, Manu revealed that he is still good friends with controversial chef Pete.

There’s more to come: Nigella (center) has previously spoken of her excitement about starring in the series, saying, “I’m a home cook and it’s the food I want to eat. I’ve traveled 17,000 kilometers to find Australia’s best home cooks.’

“We still chat once a month and every now and then,” he said The Daily Telegraph last Thursday.

‘Look, something has changed for everyone. Pete is happy with his life and there is no awkwardness.’

Manu and Pete co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for ten years before Evans was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020.

Previously: Manu and Pete co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for a decade before Evans, (right), was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020

The pair were often the subject of rumors that they didn’t like each other, with a source revealing in 2017 that Manu thought Pete was “weirder than weird.”

Pete previously claimed that COVID-19 was a “f**king hoax” and that the pandemic is “uncomparable to what is happening on a large scale in the world.”

Among his false claims about the pandemic, Pete previously stated that he is immune to the coronavirus and blamed the health crisis on 5G technology.

Shock: Pete (pictured) previously claimed that COVID-19 was a ‘f**king hoax’ and that the pandemic is ‘uncomparable to what is happening on a large scale in the world’

He also supported fellow conspiracy theorist David Icke, a Holocaust denier who was denied entry to Australia after protests by the Jewish community.

In November 2020, Pete was dropped in 48 hours by 15 sponsors and companies.

MKR was once a rating juggernaut for Seven, but its popularity waned in recent years as viewers flocked to Channel Nine’s Married At First Sight.

In April, it was announced that home-cooking sensation Nigella would replace Pete as judge in a renewed new season.

My Kitchen Rules will continue on Channel Seven on Monday at 7.30pm